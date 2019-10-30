APO Productivity Databook 2019 released

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 30 October 2019 – The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) released the APO Productivity Databook 2019, an annual analytical report on recent and long-term productivity and economic performance in the Asia-Pacific.













The publication summarizes socioeconomic and productivity growth, taking into account the diverse stages and pace of development of member countries as well as reference economies. For the second year, mid-term projections of future economic and labor productivity gains in the Asia-Pacific through 2030 were developed to assist in setting updated targets.





Notable additions to the 2019 edition of the publication include:

Highlights of the analyses in each chapter make them easier for policymakers to use.

20 country profiles and five regional profiles are given with productivity indicators for APO members and other Asia-Pacific economies.

Total factor productivity estimates are improved with considerations of land capital and labor quality changes and expanded to cover a wider range of economies.





Examples of data include:

















Productivity measurement based on official data enables relevant comparisons of the quality of economic growth and productivity gains achieved. It also supports the monitoring of national productivity performance, which is at the core of public policy formulation. International comparisons and analyses are the basis for evidence-based policy advisory services offered by the APO to member countries.





The APO Productivity Databook 2019 can be downloaded free of charge from the link below:

https://www.apo-tokyo.org/publications/ebooks/apo-productivity-databook-2019/





The online APO Productivity Database 2019 and Asian Economy and Productivity Map, a tool that provides comprehensive productivity data on 30 Asian countries and benchmarks from multiple economic groups worldwide, are also updated in the link below:

https://www.apo-tokyo.org/wedo/productivity-measurement/



