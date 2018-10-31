APO to help Cambodia develop National Productivity Master Plan

The project under the new APO Specific National Program will help the country develop a long-term roadmap for improving productivity.



APO to present draft recommendations and master plan by mid-December 2018.

TOKYO, JAPAN / PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 31 October 2018 – The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) has announced that it is working to assist the Royal Government of Cambodia in developing a National Productivity Master Plan to drive long-term productivity gains in the country. The consultancy project is being executed under the newly launched Specific National Program (SNP) of the APO and conducted in collaboration with the National Productivity Centre of Cambodia (NPCC).

As part of the initiative, the APO is conducting an in-country diagnostic exercise, including situational analysis to identify key issues and levers among internal and external factors affecting productivity at the national and industry levels. The outcome will enable the APO assigned-experts to draft preliminary policy recommendations.

The National Productivity Master Plan will be developed based on the findings and proposed recommendations as well as other relevant inputs, including a review of the current situation, overall objectives and goals, and strategies for the future. The proposed plan will be presented to the NPCC and relevant authorities for further action and adoption by the country.

Sharing details of the initiative, Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn stated, “The initiative to develop the master plan for Cambodia is intended to boost the country’s productivity by improving the regulatory framework as well as ensuring optimal mechanisms for the national productivity movement while aligning the effort with the country’s development goals in the long run. The APO has been working to increase the institutional capacity of member countries to become more productive, including helping them identify requirements from a macro perspective with long-term objectives.”

Dr. Santhi highlighted that the SNP project aimed to assist targeted APO member economies meet the prerequisites for sustaining productivity improvement and ultimately create a well-functioning institutional framework to increase national productivity. The APO expects to present the productivity master plan to policymakers by mid-December 2018.

Note to Editors

The Specific National Program was recently launched by the APO to drive the national productivity movements of member countries by helping them improve regulatory and policy frameworks in areas related to productivity enhancement.

Under the program, the APO provides customized technical and consultancy services to national productivity organizations or their partners in implementing projects addressing the specific needs and expectations of member countries to enhance productivity and competitiveness. It also supports member countries in advancing national productivity agendas and implementing key interventions to achieve national productivity goals aligned with the overarching APO Vision 2020 objectives.

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is an intergovernmental organization committed to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1961, the APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, and undertaking smart initiatives in the industry, agriculture, service, and public sectors.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by assisting member economies in formulating national strategies for enhanced productivity and through a range of institutional capacity-building efforts, including research and centers of excellence in member countries.

APO Members: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Republic of China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.