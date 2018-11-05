19 apocalypse movies, ranked from worst to best

caption “This is the End” is a comedic take on the genre. source Sony / Columbia Pictures

INSIDER decided to take a look at a variety of movies new and old that are about the end of the world as we know it.

Whether the world ended thanks to aliens, zombies, natural disasters, or man-made disasters, the following movies show how people behave when confronted with the end of the world.

Keep reading for our ranking of 19 apocalypse movies (including some ties).

16. The star-studded “Armageddon” was about an asteroid threatening to destroy Earth.

caption “Armageddon.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Armageddon,” Michael Bay’s 1998 blockbuster, featured an ensemble cast – including Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Owen Wilson – trying to prevent an asteroid from destroying the planet.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 38%

15. Kevin Costner’s “Waterworld” is set in a world ravaged by climate change.

caption “Waterworld.” source Universal

The polar ice caps have melted, and the world is covered in water. That’s the premise of 1995’s “Waterworld,” directed by and starring Kevin Costner.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 42%

14. A new Ice Age has descended upon the planet in “The Day After Tomorrow.”

caption “The Day After Tomorrow.” source 20th Century Fox

The dangers of climate change are explored in 2004’s “The Day After Tomorrow,” in which a sudden international storm triggers a new Ice Age.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 44%

13. A comet is hurtling toward the planet in “Deep Impact.”

caption “Deep Impact.” source Paramount

Debuting the same summer as the very similar “Armageddon,” 1998’s “Deep Impact” centered on mankind’s efforts to prevent a comet from destroying Earth.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 45%

12. “Independence Day,” an alien invasion flick, was a summer blockbuster.

caption “Independence Day.” source 20th Century Fox

The biggest summer blockbuster of 1996, “Independence Day” is a classic alien-invasion story starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman as Americans trying to save the world.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 63%

11. “World War Z” features Brad Pitt battling zombies.

caption “World War Z.” source Paramount Pictures

Brad Pitt stars as a former UN employee trying to stop zombies from destroying mankind in 2013’s “World War Z.”

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 66%

10. Will Smith tries to save humanity from a plague in “I Am Legend.”

caption “I Am Legend.” source Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

In 2007’s “I Am Legend,” Will Smith plays a lonely New Yorker trying to find a cure for a pandemic that has killed scores of people and turned others into monsters.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 69%

9. A father and son try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in “The Road.”

caption “The Road.” source Dimension Films

Based on the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name, 2009’s “The Road” follows a father and his young son as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 73%

8. “War of the Worlds” is a 2005 remake of the classic alien invasion novel.

caption “War of the Worlds.” source Paramount Pictures

Based on the classic novel by H.G. Wells, 2005’s “War of the Worlds” follows a family trying to stay alive during an alien invasion. Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning star.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 75%

7. Seth Rogen and friends face the apocalypse with humor in “This Is The End.”

caption “This Is The End.” source Columbia Pictures

Writer, director, and star Seth Rogen – with the help of frequent co-stars Jonah Hill and James Franco – finds humor in the pending apocalypse in 2013’s “This Is The End.”

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 83%

6 (TIE). “28 Days Later” places the zombie movie in a British setting.

caption “28 Days Later.” source 20th Century Fox

Directed by Danny Boyle and starring Cillian Murphy, “28 Days Later” combines equal parts political allegory and zombie thriller. It’s set in the UK.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 87%

6 (TIE). “The Matrix” is a 1999 mindbender by the Wachowski sisters.

caption “The Matrix.” source Warner Bros.

The Wachowski sisters’ 1999 blockbuster, “The Matrix,” posits a post-apocalyptic world where humans are enslaved by artificial intelligence and deceived by a simulated reality.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 87%

5 (TIE). “Zombieland,” a zombie satire, was a surprise hit in 2009.

caption “Zombieland.” source Columbia Pictures

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Jesse Eisenberg team up to kick some zombie butt in the surprise hit satire, 2009’s “Zombieland.”

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 90%

5 (TIE). “Mad Max” is a classic film of the genre, starring Mel Gibson.

caption “Mad Max.” source Roadshow Film

Directed by George Miller, “Mad Max” is a classic 1979 film following the plight of an Australian policeman (Mel Gibson) trying to survive in a violent post-apocalyptic world.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 90%

4. “Children of Men” explores a world in which infertility is rampant.

caption “Children of Men.” source Universal Pictures

Director Alfonso Cuaron’s 2006’s thriller “Children of Men” is set in a dystopian future in which humanity is on the brink of extinction due to the inability to reproduce. It features Julianne Moore and Clive Owen.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 92%

3. Survivors of the apocalypse vie for power on a moving train in “Snowpiercer.”

caption “Snowpiercer.” source CJ Entertainment via YouTube

“Snowpiercer,” which premiered in 2013, took a different approach to the post-apocalyptic survival story, centering on a group of survivors battling for control on a constantly moving train.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 94%

2. The titular robot of “Wall-E” will steal your heart while looking at mankind’s fictional future.

caption “Wall-E.” source Disney Pixar

“Wall-E” is Pixar’s surprisingly touching and thoughtful look at the future of mankind once we’ve ruined the planet – via the eyes of a friendly trash-collecting robot. It premiered in 2008.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score. 96%

1 (TIE). George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” was the zombie movie that started them all.

caption “Night of the Living Dead.” source The Walter Reade Organization/Continental Distributing

George Romero’s black-and-white classic, “Night of the Living Dead,” set the standard for the entire zombie movie genre in 1968.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 97%

1 (TIE). Charlize Theron led the female-centric sequel “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

caption “Mad Max: Fury Road.” source Warner Bros.

The hit “Mad Max” sequel, 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” put a modern spin on the original with a powerful female-centric story, starring Charlize Theron.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score. 97%

