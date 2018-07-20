NASA astronauts first landed on the moon 49 years ago today. Here’s what the landing looked like and how the US pulled it off.

caption Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. source NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy put a monumental goal before Congress:

“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy said. “No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.”

Indeed, it took eight years to reach the moon after that, and NASA burned through $25.4 billion dollars before the Apollo program was finished. But on July 20, 1969, as people throughout the world gathered around fuzzy television sets, astronaut Neil Armstrong announced: “the Eagle has landed.”

Here’s how the US made it to the moon 49 years ago.

The first manned Apollo mission, Apollo 1, ended in tragedy in 1967. All three crew members died in a fire inside their capsule during a pre-launch test on the launch pad.

caption From left, Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee in front of their Saturn 1 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. source NASA

NASA said design changes after the accident made the Apollo spacecraft safer for journeys to the moon.

By July 1969, NASA astronauts had flown to the moon’s orbit twice, and the crew of Apollo 11 was ready to land on the lunar surface.

caption From left to right: Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin Jr. source NASA

The first two crewed missions to the moon flew astronauts into the moon’s orbit (Apollo 8) and 50,000 feet above the lunar surface (Apollo 10.)

The Apollo team practiced their moon-landing plan on Earth first, flying this Lunar Landing Research Vehicle for the first time in 1964.

caption The Lunar Landing Research Vehicle simulated the moon landings. source NASA

The flights didn’t always go smoothly: Commander Neil Armstrong was at the helm of an LLRV in 1968 when he had to eject himself seconds before it crashed.

Armstrong also practiced what it would be like to step foot on the moon and how to get back into the lunar landing module the astronauts used, called the Eagle.

caption Neil Armstrong, in his space suit, practices getting to the first rung of the ladder on the Lunar Module. source NASA

In 1962, President Kennedy said the US was spending 50 cents per week “for every man, woman, and child in the United States” on the space program. It took another seven years after that statement for humans to land on the moon.

On the morning of July 16, 1969, the 363-foot-tall Saturn V rocket launched from Complex 39 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

caption Apollo 11 blasted off at 9:32 a.m. ET on July 16, 1969. source NASA

The rocket used 7.5 million pounds of thrust to get the astronauts into space.

When the astronauts blasted off, people camped out on beaches and roads nearby to see the rocket in flight.

caption People camped out by Kennedy Space Center to see the launch. source NASA

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson and sitting Vice President Spiro Agnew were there to see the three astronauts off.

caption Spectators at the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969. source NASA

After launch, the three astronauts inside the spacecraft spent four days traveling to the moon.

caption Buzz Aldrin in space on the Apollo 11 mission. source NASA

Finally, command pilot Michael Collins lined up the hatches of the Columbia spacecraft and Eagle moon lander so that Aldrin and Armstrong could head down to the moon.

caption The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Eagle, photographed in lunar orbit from Columbia. The long, skinny rods under the landing pods are lunar surface-sensing probes. source NASA

Things got a little chaotic during the landing when the landing guidance computer overloaded. But the astronauts were given the go-ahead and landed on the moon safely. Aldrin snapped this shot of his crewmate Armstrong.

caption Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, inside the Lunar Module while it rested on the lunar surface. source NASA

At 10:56 p.m. ET on July 20, Armstrong stuck his boot into the soft gray regolith dust of the moon and uttered the famous words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

caption A photo of one of the first footprints on the moon. It’ll be there for a long time because there’s no wind to carry it away. source NASA

Armstrong described the moon’s surface as “fine and powdery.”

“I can pick it up loosely with my toe,” he said, mentioning that the regolith was kind of messy and adhered “like powdered charcoal to the sole and sides of my boots.”

On Earth, mission control celebrated the successful landing.

caption NASA and Manned Spacecraft Center (MSC) officials joined with flight controllers to celebrate the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission in the Mission Control Center. source NASA

Minutes later, Aldrin got out of the Eagle lander and joined Armstrong on the moon, joking that he was “making sure not to lock it on my way out.”

caption Astronaut Buzz Aldrin steps out of the Eagle. source NASA

The two spent two and a half hours collecting samples, taking pictures, and of course, planting this flag.

Some of the equipment the astronauts brought to the moon was designed for experiments.

caption Buzz Aldrin set out to plop the experiments on the surface of the moon. source NASA

The gear included a Swiss aluminum-foil panel for monitoring solar wind, four seismometers, and a reflector toward which scientists on Earth could shoot laser beams.

caption Buzz Aldrin deployed the Early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package, including the solar-powered seismic experiment to his right, and the Laser Ranging Retro-Reflector beyond that. source NASA

Aldrin called the moonscape a scene of “magnificent desolation.”

caption Buzz Aldrin on the Moon. source NASA

This is the farthest the astronauts wandered from their lander.

caption Neil Armstrong took this photo of the Lunar Module from the rim of Little West Crater. source NASA

The moon lander wasn’t built to fly back to Earth. Instead, the Eagle rocketed Aldrin and Armstrong back to the command module Columbia, where Collins was waiting for them in orbit. The three caught this glimpse of the moon as they headed home.

caption When this picture was taken, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles away from the moon. source NASA

The Eagle lander was then left in lunar orbit after the astronauts hopped back in their capsule.

“It is assumed that it crashed into the lunar surface sometime within the following one to four months,” NASA said.

On July 24, the Apollo 11 astronauts plunked down in the waters of the Pacific near Hawaii.

They were met by a US Navy underwater demolition team swimmer. The four then waited for a helicopter to get them.

caption All four men are wearing biological isolation garments. source NASA

Because scientists weren’t sure what kind of “lunar contagions” the astronauts might have brought back, the three were quarantined for 21 days. But President Richard Nixon stopped by to say hi.

caption President Nixon welcomed the Apollo 11 astronauts back to Earth on the USS Hornet. source NASA

So did their wives, of course.

caption The Apollo 11 crewmen, greeted by their wives. source NASA

On August 13, the day the astronauts were allowed back outside, they were showered with ticker tape in New York City.

caption New York City welcomes Apollo 11 crewmen in a showering of ticker tape down Broadway and Park Avenue. source NASA

The New York Times said the confetti was “so dense that the astronauts could hardly see.”

caption A ticker tape parade celebrated the astronauts in New York. Sitting atop the lead car, from the right, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin. source NASA

The US spent two and a half more years shuttling men to the moon. The last Apollo flight ended in December 1972. Since then, NASA has explored other planets, like Mars, using rovers and cameras, but not with any human crews.

caption NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover. source NASA-JPL

For the past two decades, NASA has also invested $100 billion into the International Space Station.

But today many astronauts argue that the main reasons no humans have touched the moon (or any other planet) since 1972 aren’t scientific or technical challenges. Instead, it’s due a lack of cash and political waffling.

“American leadership is inspiring the world by consistently doing what no other nation is capable of doing,” Aldrin told Congress in 2015. “We demonstrated that for a brief time 45 years ago. I do not believe we have done it since.”