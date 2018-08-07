Appier launches AI-driven proactive marketing automation platform AIQUA

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – August 7, 2018 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced the launch of AIQUA. AIQUA is a proactive marketing automation platform that helps marketers harness the power of AI to preemptively understand and segment their audience, and to engage users with AI-based messages across channels. AIQUA is now available throughout the Asia-Pacific.













According to eMarketer, a majority of senior decision makers say that personalization is key to increasing customer retention[1] in today’s competitive online environment. To develop an effective personalization strategy, you need to know and understand your customer. But organizations seldom know anything about the behavior or preferences of their audiences outside of their own app or website. In fact, when it comes to first-time visitors, marketers usually don’t know anything at all–even after investing valuable advertising budget into acquiring them in the first place. What’s more, attention and time are increasingly fragmented across devices, making it difficult for businesses to scale and manage their customer engagement strategy.

AIQUA addresses these challenges so that marketers can engage and retain customers to boost their lifetime value. Organizations can take advantage of proven AI models that help them understand the behavior and interests of audiences outside of owned channels like websites or apps, and combine these external digital footprints with their own customer data. Then, they can use this information to tailor and personalize communications accordingly. AIQUA provides a variety of templates that marketers can draw on to reach their audience with these personalized messages and creatives, including web and app push notifications, email, SMS and messaging platforms.

“During our interactions with our many clients around the region, it became clear to us that there’s immense room for improvement when it comes to engagement and personalization,” said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and founder. “We’re excited to introduce a solution that addresses these gaps by drawing on the power of AI.”

Marketers can also use AIQUA to leverage Appier’s strength in cross device mapping to select both the best channel and screen to reach their audience at a given point of time. And, AIQUA is easy to use and easy to integrate: organizations can set it up to begin taking advantage of AI within hours.

AIQUA is the latest step towards fulfilling Appier’s mission to make AI easy for enterprise, and was built after Appier acquired QGraph, a Bangalore-based startup, earlier this year.

About Appier

Appier is a technology company that makes it easy for businesses to use artificial intelligence to grow and succeed in a cross screen era.