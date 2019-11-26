Appier Raises US$80 Million in Series D Funding

The leader in artificial intelligence accelerates product innovation and plans global expansion in its mission to make AI easy and accessible for everyone

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 26 November 2019 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announces today that it has raised a US$80 million Series D funding round with investment from TGVest Capital, HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Insignia Venture Partners, JAFCO Investment and UMC Capital.









Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Appier





Appier’s total funding to date is US$162 million. The latest capital injection will propel worldwide market expansion, attract outstanding global talent and drive innovation in AI for new industries beyond digital marketing, in addition to continuing to strengthen and scale Appier’s current product suite.





“Appier has been unwavering in its commitment to developing AI that makes people’s lives easier, and we’re proud to help our customers become data-driven organizations with cutting-edge technology at their core,” said Chih-Han Yu, Appier CEO and Co-founder. “Our latest investment brings with it new shareholders whose growth-stage experience will help us to scale faster towards our ultimate goal of revolutionizing the way enterprises adopt and leverage AI to grow, remain competitive and manage continuous business transformation.”





Appier has achieved exceptional growth in terms of reach, size and product offering since its last Series C funding in 2017. The company has acquired two start-ups since 2018- QGraph and Emotion Intelligence (Emin)- and following strategic integration of their technology into Appier’s core offering, digital marketers can solve problems at every step of the customer journey from acquisition, retention, transaction to prediction. Appier now has more than 400 employees across 14 offices in 12 markets.





“Appier is riding a strong long-term trend for enterprises leveraging data to make smarter decisions,” said DC Cheng, Chairman of TGVest Capital. “Thanks to its unique use of AI technology in the digital marketing space, Appier has been a category leader since its inception and has the opportunity to expand into new corporate functions where data-based decisions are made. We share Appier’s ambition and we are excited to be a partner to the company. We are confident that Appier will continue to grow as a sustainable technology company at the forefront of technology innovation.”





“With AI as its DNA and the most outstanding talent accumulated outside of US and China, Appier is well positioned to continue to exceed expectations and outpace the competition,” said Teck Sien Lau, Co-Chairman of HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund and CEO of HOPU Investments. “We’ve seen Appier become a pioneer in AI throughout Asia, and we’re delighted to become a partner to the business.”





Appier’s growth mirrors the increasing demand on business leaders to effectively implement and leverage AI to ensure they retain relevancy and stay ahead of the pace of technological change. Appier now serves more than 1000 leading enterprises who are committed to using data to make business decisions, using Appier’s AI-powered marketing platforms to automate decision making throughout the entire customer lifecycle.





“Appier has all the assets required for continued global growth,” said Shaun Lim, Managing Director of HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund. “We’re excited to support Appier as it strengthens its existing markets and products and expands into new geographies and industries. Appier’s exceptional AI offering will undoubtedly help many more enterprises effectively use the beauty of data intelligence to drive business growth and to customize engagement with their end customers.”





About Appier

Appier helps businesses solve their most challenging problems with artificial intelligence. It is a partner to some of the world’s leading brands, providing a suite of enterprise-grade products to support data-driven decisions and accelerate business growth. Established in 2012 by a passionate team of computer scientists and engineers, Appier now has more than 400 people across 14 offices and is recognized as a Top 50 AI company by Fortune Magazine. Appier has raised US$162 million in funding from investors including Sequoia, Softbank, and Line. Learn more at www.appier.com.





About TGVest Capital

TGVest Capital is a technology-focused growth investment and private equity fund. It was established in 2016 by a team with corporate technology investment backgrounds, with a goal to create superior returns and value to its investors, portfolios and all business partners. Learn more at https://www.tgvestcapital.com/.





About HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund and HOPU Investments

HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, founded by HOPU Investments (a leading Asian investment firm at the forefront of China’s financial revolution for decades) and Arm Holdings (global leading semiconductor technology company owned by Softbank), is an international private equity fund focused on investments in technology companies aiming to accelerate development of emerging applications in artificial intelligence, IT infrastructure and the Internet of Things.



