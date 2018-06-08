Appier Wins Most Promising AI Solution Category of the NWA Information Management Awards 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – June 8, 2018 – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced today that it has won the Most Promising AI Solution Category in this year’s NetworkWorld Asia (NWA) Information Management Awards .

Inaugurated in 2012, the NWA Information Management Awards recognise Asia’s leaders in Information Security, Storage and Data Management for the huge advances made in these fields over the last few years.

For the Most Promising AI solution category, a select group of eminent regional CIOs, CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer) and heads of IT/data centers were invited to vote for the ultimate winner out of three shortlisted finalists from dozens in the market. Appier’s entire range of solutions were taken into consideration, receiving the highest number of votes and emerging as the only winner from APAC in this category.





The solutions evaluated included both Appier’s CrossX and Aixon platforms. CrossX, which uses AI to identify the ideal audience and deliver ads and messages for online campaigns, has earned Appier recognition earlier this year as an IDC Innovator for Asia-Pacific Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Provider. Meanwhile, Aixon, Appier’s AI-powered data intelligence platform, was recently integrated into LINE, one of Asia’s largest messaging platforms, and connected to Google’s advertising platforms, enabling enterprise customers to seamlessly run their campaigns directly from Aixon.





Appier CEO, Chih-han Yu said, “The amount of data available to enterprises today is greater than at any point in history, and it’s our goal to make it easy for these businesses to unlock the power of their data using AI. We are therefore deeply honored to be chosen as the winner of this year’s Most Promising AI Solution, and look forward to continuing to find more ways to help bring AI into today’s enterprise.”



