Applauding Construction Management Excellence with 52 awards at Construction Management Awards 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 December 2018 – Dedicated construction professionals who play an unsung role in crafting Hong Kong’s world-famous cityscape were celebrated at the Construction Management Awards (CMA) 2018, organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM).

 

The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre went home with the coveted Excellent Construction Team Award, the most prestigious of 17 awards categories recognising teams and individuals which have excelled in their professionalism and execution. Judges praised the Xiqu Centre team’s outstanding performance in project management, cooperating with the client, consultants and sub-contractors to deliver high quality work within a limited time schedule.

 

“The CMA covers a broad scope of proficiencies and various positions in the project team. This wide assessment scope allows us to recognise the contribution of people in different roles with different professional capabilities.” said CMA 2018 head Juror, Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP.

 

The second CMA were presented at the HKICM 21st Anniversary Dinner cum CMA 2018 Presentation Ceremony, hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong on 16 November 2018, and boasting the theme “Taking Up Challenges for a Better Tomorrow”, representing the construction professionalism and industrial sustainability.

 

A total of 52 project teams and individuals were singled out for honours by CMA, with Grand Award(s) and Merit in each category — and lastly the standalone Excellent Construction Team Award for the most impressive project team.

 

In addition, two new awards were launched: HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award and Young Construction Manager Award. The first Award recognises awardee lifelong contributions to the profession, while the second award affirms the leadership and efforts of the new talented construction professionals.

 

“With respected leaders from the construction industry serving as the jury panel, CMA has been regarded as ‘The Oscars’ for construction management professionals in Hong Kong,” said HKICM President, Cr Tang Chi Wang. I’d like to congratulate all the awardees from every category for the highest, and really appreciate your effort and contribution to the construction industry.”

 

Award

Name of Company

Project finalist

 Individual Award finalist

Excellent Construction Team Award

/

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

/

Excellent Construction Team Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

/

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

/

Merit

Bordon Construction Co., Ltd.

33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong

/

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong

/

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

/

Merit

Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited

H Queen’s

/

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Le Cap

/

Excellent Construction Team Award – A&A Works

Grand

Ray On Construction Co. Ltd.

Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal

/

Merit

Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd.

A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan

/

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

/

 

 

 

 

HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award

/

/

/

Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP

Young Construction Manager Award

Grand

/

/

Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael

Merit

/

/

Cr Ng Wai Hung

Merit

/

/

Cr Wong Chung Yuen

Construction Supervisor Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Mr Chow Chi Ip

Merit

Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited

H Queen’s

Mr Chu Yiu Ying

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Fong Chi Hon

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Mr Fong Tim Hei

Construction Supervisor Award – A&A Works

Grand

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

Mr Lau Yung Tim

Merit

Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd

A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan

Mr Wong Yung

Construction EHS Administrator Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Mr Shiu Chun Hung, Danny

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Le Cap

Mr Chan Man Chun, Peter

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Mr Ho Chin Pang, Sammui

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Tong Ka Ho

Construction EHS Administrator Award – A&A Works

Grand

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

Mr Hung Long Chun

Merit

Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd

A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan

Miss Deng Yue

Construction BS Coordinator Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Mr Cheung King Wai

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Mr Chan Kai Yee, Samuel

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong

Mr To Put Yiu

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Wong Sing Ngok

Construction BS Coordinator Award – A&A Works

Grand

Ray On Construction Co. Ltd

Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal

Mr Yeung Man Lai

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

Mr Ho Pui Lung, Joe

Construction Contract Administrator Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Mr Ng Chi Kwong, Kenny

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Mr Lai Kin Wing, Jack

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Lau Kai Chung

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Le Cap

Mr Tam Tai Chi, Johnny

Construction Contract Administrator Award – A&A Works

Grand

Ray On Construction Co. Ltd

Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal

Mr Cheung Lok Man

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

Mr Ho Tsz Kin, Kenny

Construction Site Agent Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Mr Wong Chi Keung, Woody

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Au Kwan Wai

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Le Cap

Mr Lau Ho Sing

Merit

Bordon Construction Co. Ltd.

33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong

Mr Lee Keung Lap, Jackey

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Mr Tam Sin Ting, Leo

Construction Site Agent Award – A&A Works

Grand

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

World Tech Centre

Mr Siu Tin Sang

Merit

Ray On Construction Co. Ltd

Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal

Mr Ip Cho Lun

Construction Manager Award – New Works

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Xiqu Centre

Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters

Cr Leung Wing Cheung, Kelvin

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

2GETHER

Mr Tsui Chun Tim

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Le Cap

Mr Yuen Man Dick, Dick

Construction Manager Award – A&A Works

Grand

Ray On Construction Co. Ltd

Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal

Mr Lau Shu Hang

Grand

Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd

A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan

Cr Prof Pong Kam Keung

*Awardees are indicated in alphabetical order.


About HKICM

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM or Institute) is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. As of 1 November 2018, the number of HKICM members reached 2,814.


The vision of the Institute is to pursue excellence in construction management. It aims to promote professionalism and integrity, pushing the registration of professional construction managers, and enhancing the recognition of construction supervisors. We think that all sites should be managed by construction managers, handling works related to workers and sub-contractors, quality, cost, time, site safety and environmental requirements. The professional status of construction supervisors is accepted and recognized by the government and the industry.


About CMA

The Construction Management Awards (CMA) was first organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) in 2016. It aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, and also to maintain and strengthen the utmost standards of professionalism and competitiveness in the construction industry.


There are more than 1,000 construction projects in Hong Kong per year and each requires a professional working team to oversee planning, design, and construction for project completion. The Awards provides a platform for individuals and management teams to exhibit their projects with the highest expertise in terms of project management, complexity and innovation, time management, safety, health and environmental management, and financial management, which are the crucial principles of an architectural project.


CMA 2018 Honorary Patrons include:

  • Ir Dr Hon LO Wai-kwok, SBS, MH, JP

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering), HKSAR

  • Mr Abraham SHEK Lai-him, GBS, JP

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Real Estate and Construction), HKSAR

  • Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape), HKSAR


CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members included:

 

Head Juror:

  • Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR

Jury Members:

  • Sr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council

  • Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan

President, The Hong Kong Construction Association

  • Mr CHONG Kit Lin, Paul, BBS, MH

President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited

  • Sr KWOK Ngok Chung, Dick

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

  • Ir YU Shek Man, Ringo

President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

  • Cr TANG Chi Wang

President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

 

For more details about CMA 2018, please visit the official website at http://www.hkicm-cma.com/ .


Photo Captions:
001 The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre wins the Excellent Construction Team Award
002 Awardee of HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award is Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP, Award is presented by Mr Walter Chan, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Housing Society (second from the right), Mr Lam Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG (first from the right), Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP, CMA 2018 head juror (second from the left) and Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President (first from the left).
003 Awardee of Young Construction Manager Award is Cr Michael Wong, Award is presented by Sr Chan Ka-kui, SBS, JP, Chairman of Construction Industry Council
004 Souvenirs are presented to CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members
005 Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President, gives the opening speech