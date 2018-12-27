Applauding Construction Management Excellence with 52 awards at Construction Management Awards 2018

Xiqu Centre project team wins the Excellent Construction Team Award

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 December 2018 – Dedicated construction professionals who play an unsung role in crafting Hong Kong’s world-famous cityscape were celebrated at the Construction Management Awards (CMA) 2018, organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM).

The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre went home with the coveted Excellent Construction Team Award, the most prestigious of 17 awards categories recognising teams and individuals which have excelled in their professionalism and execution. Judges praised the Xiqu Centre team’s outstanding performance in project management, cooperating with the client, consultants and sub-contractors to deliver high quality work within a limited time schedule.

“The CMA covers a broad scope of proficiencies and various positions in the project team. This wide assessment scope allows us to recognise the contribution of people in different roles with different professional capabilities.” said CMA 2018 head Juror, Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP.

The second CMA were presented at the HKICM 21st Anniversary Dinner cum CMA 2018 Presentation Ceremony, hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong on 16 November 2018, and boasting the theme “Taking Up Challenges for a Better Tomorrow”, representing the construction professionalism and industrial sustainability.

A total of 52 project teams and individuals were singled out for honours by CMA, with Grand Award(s) and Merit in each category — and lastly the standalone Excellent Construction Team Award for the most impressive project team.

In addition, two new awards were launched: HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award and Young Construction Manager Award. The first Award recognises awardee lifelong contributions to the profession, while the second award affirms the leadership and efforts of the new talented construction professionals.

“With respected leaders from the construction industry serving as the jury panel, CMA has been regarded as ‘The Oscars’ for construction management professionals in Hong Kong,” said HKICM President, Cr Tang Chi Wang. “I’d like to congratulate all the awardees from every category for the highest, and really appreciate your effort and contribution to the construction industry.”

Award Name of Company Project finalist Individual Award finalist Excellent Construction Team Award / Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre / Excellent Construction Team Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre / Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER / Merit Bordon Construction Co., Ltd. 33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong / Merit CR Construction Company Limited Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong / Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters / Merit Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited H Queen’s / Merit Gammon Construction Limited Le Cap / Excellent Construction Team Award – A&A Works Grand Ray On Construction Co. Ltd. Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal / Merit Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd. A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan / Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre / HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award / / / Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP Young Construction Manager Award Grand / / Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael Merit / / Cr Ng Wai Hung Merit / / Cr Wong Chung Yuen Construction Supervisor Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Mr Chow Chi Ip Merit Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited H Queen’s Mr Chu Yiu Ying Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Fong Chi Hon Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Mr Fong Tim Hei Construction Supervisor Award – A&A Works Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre Mr Lau Yung Tim Merit Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan Mr Wong Yung Construction EHS Administrator Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Mr Shiu Chun Hung, Danny Merit Gammon Construction Limited Le Cap Mr Chan Man Chun, Peter Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Mr Ho Chin Pang, Sammui Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Tong Ka Ho Construction EHS Administrator Award – A&A Works Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre Mr Hung Long Chun Merit Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan Miss Deng Yue Construction BS Coordinator Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Mr Cheung King Wai Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Mr Chan Kai Yee, Samuel Merit CR Construction Company Limited Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong Mr To Put Yiu Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Wong Sing Ngok Construction BS Coordinator Award – A&A Works Grand Ray On Construction Co. Ltd Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal Mr Yeung Man Lai Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre Mr Ho Pui Lung, Joe Construction Contract Administrator Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Mr Ng Chi Kwong, Kenny Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Mr Lai Kin Wing, Jack Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Lau Kai Chung Merit Gammon Construction Limited Le Cap Mr Tam Tai Chi, Johnny Construction Contract Administrator Award – A&A Works Grand Ray On Construction Co. Ltd Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal Mr Cheung Lok Man Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre Mr Ho Tsz Kin, Kenny Construction Site Agent Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Mr Wong Chi Keung, Woody Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Au Kwan Wai Merit Gammon Construction Limited Le Cap Mr Lau Ho Sing Merit Bordon Construction Co. Ltd. 33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong Mr Lee Keung Lap, Jackey Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Mr Tam Sin Ting, Leo Construction Site Agent Award – A&A Works Grand Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. World Tech Centre Mr Siu Tin Sang Merit Ray On Construction Co. Ltd Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal Mr Ip Cho Lun Construction Manager Award – New Works Grand Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Xiqu Centre Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael Merit Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters Cr Leung Wing Cheung, Kelvin Merit Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd. 2GETHER Mr Tsui Chun Tim Merit Gammon Construction Limited Le Cap Mr Yuen Man Dick, Dick Construction Manager Award – A&A Works Grand Ray On Construction Co. Ltd Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal Mr Lau Shu Hang Grand Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan Cr Prof Pong Kam Keung

About HKICM

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM or Institute) is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. As of 1 November 2018, the number of HKICM members reached 2,814.





The vision of the Institute is to pursue excellence in construction management. It aims to promote professionalism and integrity, pushing the registration of professional construction managers, and enhancing the recognition of construction supervisors. We think that all sites should be managed by construction managers, handling works related to workers and sub-contractors, quality, cost, time, site safety and environmental requirements. The professional status of construction supervisors is accepted and recognized by the government and the industry.





About CMA

The Construction Management Awards (CMA) was first organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) in 2016. It aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, and also to maintain and strengthen the utmost standards of professionalism and competitiveness in the construction industry.





There are more than 1,000 construction projects in Hong Kong per year and each requires a professional working team to oversee planning, design, and construction for project completion. The Awards provides a platform for individuals and management teams to exhibit their projects with the highest expertise in terms of project management, complexity and innovation, time management, safety, health and environmental management, and financial management, which are the crucial principles of an architectural project.





CMA 2018 Honorary Patrons include:

Ir Dr Hon LO Wai-kwok, SBS, MH, JP

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering), HKSAR

Mr Abraham SHEK Lai-him, GBS, JP

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Real Estate and Construction), HKSAR

Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS

Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape), HKSAR





CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members included:

Head Juror:

Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR

Jury Members:

Sr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council

Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan

President, The Hong Kong Construction Association

Mr CHONG Kit Lin, Paul, BBS, MH

President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited

Sr KWOK Ngok Chung, Dick

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Ir YU Shek Man, Ringo

President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Cr TANG Chi Wang

President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

For more details about CMA 2018, please visit the official website at http://www.hkicm-cma.com/ .





Photo Captions:

001 The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre wins the Excellent Construction Team Award

002 Awardee of HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award is Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP, Award is presented by Mr Walter Chan, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Housing Society (second from the right), Mr Lam Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG (first from the right), Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP, CMA 2018 head juror (second from the left) and Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President (first from the left).

003 Awardee of Young Construction Manager Award is Cr Michael Wong, Award is presented by Sr Chan Ka-kui, SBS, JP, Chairman of Construction Industry Council

004 Souvenirs are presented to CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members

005 Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President, gives the opening speech