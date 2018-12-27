Applauding Construction Management Excellence with 52 awards at Construction Management Awards 2018

Xiqu Centre project team wins the Excellent Construction Team Award
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 December 2018 – Dedicated construction professionals who play an unsung role in crafting Hong Kong’s world-famous cityscape were celebrated at the Construction Management Awards (CMA) 2018, organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM).
The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre went home with the coveted Excellent Construction Team Award, the most prestigious of 17 awards categories recognising teams and individuals which have excelled in their professionalism and execution. Judges praised the Xiqu Centre team’s outstanding performance in project management, cooperating with the client, consultants and sub-contractors to deliver high quality work within a limited time schedule.
“The CMA covers a broad scope of proficiencies and various positions in the project team. This wide assessment scope allows us to recognise the contribution of people in different roles with different professional capabilities.” said CMA 2018 head Juror, Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP.
The second CMA were presented at the HKICM 21st Anniversary Dinner cum CMA 2018 Presentation Ceremony, hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong on 16 November 2018, and boasting the theme “Taking Up Challenges for a Better Tomorrow”, representing the construction professionalism and industrial sustainability.
A total of 52 project teams and individuals were singled out for honours by CMA, with Grand Award(s) and Merit in each category — and lastly the standalone Excellent Construction Team Award for the most impressive project team.
In addition, two new awards were launched: HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award and Young Construction Manager Award. The first Award recognises awardee lifelong contributions to the profession, while the second award affirms the leadership and efforts of the new talented construction professionals.
“With respected leaders from the construction industry serving as the jury panel, CMA has been regarded as ‘The Oscars’ for construction management professionals in Hong Kong,” said HKICM President, Cr Tang Chi Wang. “I’d like to congratulate all the awardees from every category for the highest, and really appreciate your effort and contribution to the construction industry.”
SEE BELOW FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF AWARDEES.
|
Award
|
Name of Company
|
Project finalist
|
Individual Award finalist
|
Excellent Construction Team Award
|
/
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
/
|
Excellent Construction Team Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
/
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
/
|
Merit
|
Bordon Construction Co., Ltd.
|
33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong
|
/
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong
|
/
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
/
|
Merit
|
Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited
|
H Queen’s
|
/
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Le Cap
|
/
|
Excellent Construction Team Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Ray On Construction Co. Ltd.
|
Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal
|
/
|
Merit
|
Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd.
|
A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan
|
/
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award
|
/
|
/
|
/
|
Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP
|
Young Construction Manager Award
|
Grand
|
/
|
/
|
Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael
|
Merit
|
/
|
/
|
Cr Ng Wai Hung
|
Merit
|
/
|
/
|
Cr Wong Chung Yuen
|
Construction Supervisor Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Mr Chow Chi Ip
|
Merit
|
Wecon Construction and Engineering Limited
|
H Queen’s
|
Mr Chu Yiu Ying
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Fong Chi Hon
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Mr Fong Tim Hei
|
Construction Supervisor Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
Mr Lau Yung Tim
|
Merit
|
Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd
|
A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan
|
Mr Wong Yung
|
Construction EHS Administrator Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Mr Shiu Chun Hung, Danny
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Le Cap
|
Mr Chan Man Chun, Peter
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Mr Ho Chin Pang, Sammui
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Tong Ka Ho
|
Construction EHS Administrator Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
Mr Hung Long Chun
|
Merit
|
Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd
|
A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan
|
Miss Deng Yue
|
Construction BS Coordinator Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Mr Cheung King Wai
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Mr Chan Kai Yee, Samuel
|
Merit
|
CR Construction Company Limited
|
Chu Hai College of Higher Education New Campus Development, Hong Kong
|
Mr To Put Yiu
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Wong Sing Ngok
|
Construction BS Coordinator Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Ray On Construction Co. Ltd
|
Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal
|
Mr Yeung Man Lai
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
Mr Ho Pui Lung, Joe
|
Construction Contract Administrator Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Mr Ng Chi Kwong, Kenny
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Mr Lai Kin Wing, Jack
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Lau Kai Chung
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Le Cap
|
Mr Tam Tai Chi, Johnny
|
Construction Contract Administrator Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Ray On Construction Co. Ltd
|
Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal
|
Mr Cheung Lok Man
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
Mr Ho Tsz Kin, Kenny
|
Construction Site Agent Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Mr Wong Chi Keung, Woody
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Au Kwan Wai
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Le Cap
|
Mr Lau Ho Sing
|
Merit
|
Bordon Construction Co. Ltd.
|
33-49 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong
|
Mr Lee Keung Lap, Jackey
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Mr Tam Sin Ting, Leo
|
Construction Site Agent Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
World Tech Centre
|
Mr Siu Tin Sang
|
Merit
|
Ray On Construction Co. Ltd
|
Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal
|
Mr Ip Cho Lun
|
Construction Manager Award – New Works
|
Grand
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Xiqu Centre
|
Cr Wong Wai Lun, Michael
|
Merit
|
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
|
Construction of Public Rental Housing Development at Ex-Kwai Chung Police Married Quarters
|
Cr Leung Wing Cheung, Kelvin
|
Merit
|
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
|
2GETHER
|
Mr Tsui Chun Tim
|
Merit
|
Gammon Construction Limited
|
Le Cap
|
Mr Yuen Man Dick, Dick
|
Construction Manager Award – A&A Works
|
Grand
|
Ray On Construction Co. Ltd
|
Ocean Terminal Extension and Alteration and Addition Works to Existing Ocean Terminal
|
Mr Lau Shu Hang
|
Grand
|
Kin Shing (Leung’s) General Contractors Ltd
|
A&A works for Zung Fu Retail Network Project at 60 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan
|
Cr Prof Pong Kam Keung
*Awardees are indicated in alphabetical order.
About HKICM
Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM or Institute) is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. As of 1 November 2018, the number of HKICM members reached 2,814.
The vision of the Institute is to pursue excellence in construction management. It aims to promote professionalism and integrity, pushing the registration of professional construction managers, and enhancing the recognition of construction supervisors. We think that all sites should be managed by construction managers, handling works related to workers and sub-contractors, quality, cost, time, site safety and environmental requirements. The professional status of construction supervisors is accepted and recognized by the government and the industry.
About CMA
The Construction Management Awards (CMA) was first organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers (HKICM) in 2016. It aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, and also to maintain and strengthen the utmost standards of professionalism and competitiveness in the construction industry.
There are more than 1,000 construction projects in Hong Kong per year and each requires a professional working team to oversee planning, design, and construction for project completion. The Awards provides a platform for individuals and management teams to exhibit their projects with the highest expertise in terms of project management, complexity and innovation, time management, safety, health and environmental management, and financial management, which are the crucial principles of an architectural project.
CMA 2018 Honorary Patrons include:
- Ir Dr Hon LO Wai-kwok, SBS, MH, JP
Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering), HKSAR
- Mr Abraham SHEK Lai-him, GBS, JP
Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Real Estate and Construction), HKSAR
- Mr Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS
Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape), HKSAR
CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members included:
Head Juror:
- Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, JP
Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR
Jury Members:
- Sr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP
Chairman, Construction Industry Council
- Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan
President, The Hong Kong Construction Association
- Mr CHONG Kit Lin, Paul, BBS, MH
President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited
- Sr KWOK Ngok Chung, Dick
President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
- Ir YU Shek Man, Ringo
President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
- Cr TANG Chi Wang
President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
For more details about CMA 2018, please visit the official website at http://www.hkicm-cma.com/ .
Photo Captions:
001 The team from Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd. for the project Xiqu Centre wins the Excellent Construction Team Award
002 Awardee of HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award is Cr Ho On Sing, Thomas, JP, Award is presented by Mr Walter Chan, SBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Housing Society (second from the right), Mr Lam Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG (first from the right), Dr Cheung Tin Cheung, JP, CMA 2018 head juror (second from the left) and Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President (first from the left).
003 Awardee of Young Construction Manager Award is Cr Michael Wong, Award is presented by Sr Chan Ka-kui, SBS, JP, Chairman of Construction Industry Council
004 Souvenirs are presented to CMA 2018 Jury Panel Members
005 Cr Tang Chi Wang, HKICM President, gives the opening speech