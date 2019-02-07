11 things you probably didn’t know about Apple’s famous ‘1984’ Super Bowl ad that almost didn’t air

source youtube

On the newest episode of Business Insider’s Household Name podcast, we explore the story behind the making of Apple’s iconic “1984” Super Bowl commercial.

The “Apple 1984” episode, released Wednesday, features interviews with some of the people who helped get the ad to air, including former Apple CEO John Sculley and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak.

We’ve highlighted some of the biggest revelations made on the podcast, as well as other stories shared with us that didn’t make the final cut.

To listen to the full “Apple 1984” episode, subscribe to Household Name on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify.

Apple almost didn’t air its iconic, dystopian-themed 1984 Super Bowl commercial, former Apple CEO John Sculley tells Business Insider.

However, the commercial successfully made it to broadcast, and it became one of the most celebrated ads in history. The story behind the ad’s production is the subject of the latest episode of Business Insider’s podcast, Household Name. It examines the stories behind how the ad almost didn’t make it on TV, the on-set controversies, and the impact the commercial had on Apple in the 1980s.

The Household Name episode, “Apple 1984,” is available on your favorite podcast app.

Here are some of the key takeaways we learned about the making of the 1984 Apple ad:

In 1984, Apple was developing the Macintosh personal computer, one of the first of its kind. The team at Apple working on the project was forced to move to a new building at the company’s headquarters. The team christened the building by hanging a pirate flag from the roof in honor of one of Steve Jobs’ sayings: “It’s better to be a pirate than join the navy.”

Source: Folklore

Apple decided to produce a commercial for the Macintosh personal computer ahead of its launch, and turned to its go-to ad agency, Chiat/Day. Before creating Apple’s 1984 ad, Chiat/Day had produced earlier low-budget commercials for the company. That includes this commercial from a few years earlier, which features former talk show host Dick Cavett.

Source: Household Name

The director of the 1984 commercial was Ridley Scott, who has a history of directing dystopian-like movies, such as “Blade Runner,” “Gladiator,” and “Alien.”

caption Director Ridley Scott. source Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Source: IMDb

The original plan called for the heroine in the ad to hurl a baseball bat — not a sledgehammer — at the Big Brother figure on the screen. However, Scott argued that a sledgehammer was “much more international,” and would be much more effective at breaking a screen in reality.

caption The Big Brother-type figure in Apple’s 1984 ad. source youtube

Source: Household Name

Business Insider was given access to an original storyboard for the ad, which shows what the original design and plan for the commercial looked like before it was filmed.

source Courtesy of Steve Hayden

Source: Business Insider

When casting for the ad’s protagonist, the producers ran into a major problem: The women they brought in to audition were unable to swing the sledgehammer above their heads and chuck it at the screen as intended. The woman they ultimately cast was Anya Major, a British discus thrower.

source youtube

Source: Household Name

Most of the estimated 150 bald men in the ad, used to represent conformist society, were actual skinheads. Producers said they cast skinheads since they were less expensive to have in the commercial than profession actors. But the skinheads caused problems on set and made sexist remarks toward Major, the sledgehammer-wielding heroine.

source YouTube

Source: Household Name

Up until this commercial, Apple ads had cost around $50,000 to produce. The 1984 ad cost $500,000 to create.

source youtube

Source: Household Name

When Apple cofounder Steve Jobs first saw the ad, his reaction was, “Oh s–t. This is amazing,” former Apple CEO John Sculley told Business Insider.

Source: Household Name

Meanwhile, when Apple’s board of directors saw the ad, they hated it. But Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak loved the ad, and told Household Name it was “better than any science fiction trailer.” When he found out the board voted the commercial down, he offered to pay $400,000 out of pocket — half of what it would cost to air the ad during the Super Bowl.

source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Money was not the issue, however. But the only reason the commercial was able to run was because Chiat/Day was unable to sell back all of the Super Bowl ad spots it had bought. Of the three minutes of ad time purchased, Chiat/Day was only able to sell back two, and so Apple was still responsible for filling the last 60-second spot.

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Not many people know this, but the Super Bowl was actually not the first time the 1984 Apple commercial ran on TV. It ran a few times on local television stations before the big game, but those spots didn’t garner much attention.

The ad almost never ran after the ad agency showed it to focus groups before airing it. People hated the ad, and some said it reminded them of concentration camps. The ad agency decided to hide the results of the focus group instead of showing them to Apple.

Source: Business Insider

The ad was seen as a highlight of the 1984 Super Bowl, and got plenty of media attention. Chiat/Day estimates that Apple made about $45 million of free advertising from TV stations’ coverage and playing of the ad.

source Apple

Source: Household Name

You can watch the full ad below, and check out the “Household Name” episode wherever you get your podcasts to hear the full story.

To listen to the full “Apple 1984” episode, subscribe to Household Name on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or Spotify.