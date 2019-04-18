Here’s more evidence that Apple’s 2019 iPhones will come with one of the Galaxy S10’s best features

caption Apple’s new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will reportedly have a 12-megapixel super-wide lens. source YouTube/MKBHD

A new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates the 2019 iPhones will have a super-wide-angle lens, like Samsung’s Galaxy S10.

The front-facing camera will also get an increase from 7-megapixels to 12-megapixels, the report says.

Apple will reportedly coat the super-wide-angle camera and the selfie camera in black to make them less noticeable.

One of the Galaxy S10’s standout features is its ultra-wide-angle camera, which enables it to snap photos with a much wider field of view than most smartphones are capable of. Now, a new report provides further evidence that Apple may add a similar feature to two of the three Phones it’s expected to release this year.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made accurate predictions about Apple products in the past, recently wrote in a note to clients that the company’s new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will have a 12-megapixel super-wide lens.

Details of the note were published by Apple news blogs such as 9to5Mac, MacRumors, and Apple Insider on Thursday.

That aligns with a previous story from Bloomberg, which in January reported that the new iPhone’s third camera would enable it to capture a larger field of view and would have more sophisticated zooming capabilities.

The triple camera system with the new super-wide lens is expected to arrive on Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors, while the company’s new 6.1-inch iPhone XR sequel will reportedly have two cameras.

The super-wide lens Kuo mentions sounds similar to the Galaxy S10’s ultra-wide lens, which has a 16-megapixel sensor and a 123-degree field of view. That’s noticeably wider than the Galaxy S10’s standard camera, which has a 77-degree field of view. Although the new ultra-wide-angle camera is one of the Galaxy S10’s headlining features, LG’s smartphones have also included this feature since as far back as 2016.

All three new iPhones will also get an improved front-facing camera that bumps the megapixel count up from seven to 12, according to Kuo.

Apple is also reportedly planning to remedy the camera bump that’s been present on its iPhones for generations by coating the super wide camera and the front camera in black so that they more seamlessly blend in with the iPhone’s bezel.

Other than an improved camera system, Apple’s new iPhones are expected to have to reverse wireless charging and a new design with frosted glass.