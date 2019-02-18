Here are the latest predictions for Apple’s 2019 products, according to one of the most reliable Apple analysts

- source
- Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the foremost Apple analysts.
- 9to5Mac obtained his predictions for Apple’s products in 2019.
- Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the new iPhones will be able to charge other devices, that there will be a 16+ inch MacBook Pro with a new design, and that Apple will announce or release a new display with 6K resolution.
One of the most closely followed and respected Apple analysts has a few predictions for Apple’s 2019 products.
Obtained by 9to5Mac, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent investor note suggests minor and major updates and upgrades in Apple’s iPhones, iPads, computers, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other product lineups.
Ming-Chi Kuo has been a go-to for Apple product predictions, having often predicted accurately.
Check out what Kuo thinks Apple will announce or release this year:
The 2019 iPhones
Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the 2019 iPhones will have:
- A frosted glass casing (most likely for the rear)
- Reverse wireless charging to charge other devices that also support wireless charging
- Upgraded Face ID
- A triple-lens camera system, likely for the largest “Max” model
- Bigger batteries
- The same size screens as the current XR and XS generation: 5.8-, 6.1-, and 6.5-inch screens
- Lightning ports, suggesting Apple won’t make the move to USB-C
The 2019 iPads
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 iPads will:
- Get upgraded processors
- Replace the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a 10.2-inch display, suggesting narrower bezels
- Include a new iPad Mini with an upgraded processor
Apple Mac laptops
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 Mac laptops will:
- Get a new 16- to 16.5-inch display option for the MacBook Pro. Currently, the largest display you can get on a MacBook Pro is 15 inches. It’s unclear if the the 16+ inch MacBook Pro will replace the 15-inch model, or if it’ll be an entirely new model altogether.
- Give the new 16+ inch MacBook Pros a new design
- Offer an option to upgrade the 13-inch MacBook Pros to 32GB of RAM. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro options top out at 16GB of RAM.
Apple Mac desktop computers
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 Mac desktop computers will have easily upgradeable components for the Mac Pro desktop (not to be confused with the iMac Pro all-in-one desktop computer that comes with a built-in display).
A new monitor
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will announce or release a new 31.6-inch display with 6K resolution.
Apple watch
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 roadmap for the Apple Watch includes:
- ECG heart rate monitoring functions expanding to additional countries
- A ceramic casing option that appeared for the Apple Watch 3, but not the latest Apple Watch 4
Apple AirPods 2
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the Apple AirPods 2 will:
- Support wireless charging (perhaps to be charged wireless by 2019 iPhones that Kuo believes will include reverse wireless charging)
- Have upgraded Bluetooth connectivity
AirPower wireless charging platform
Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s long-awaited AirPower wireless charging platform will be shipped in the first half of 2019.
Apple iPods
Ming-Chi Kuo believes the 2019 iPods will come with upgraded processors.