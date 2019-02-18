Here are the latest predictions for Apple’s 2019 products, according to one of the most reliable Apple analysts

source Getty

Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the foremost Apple analysts.

9to5Mac obtained his predictions for Apple’s products in 2019.

Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the new iPhones will be able to charge other devices, that there will be a 16+ inch MacBook Pro with a new design, and that Apple will announce or release a new display with 6K resolution.

One of the most closely followed and respected Apple analysts has a few predictions for Apple’s 2019 products.

Obtained by 9to5Mac, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s recent investor note suggests minor and major updates and upgrades in Apple’s iPhones, iPads, computers, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other product lineups.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been a go-to for Apple product predictions, having often predicted accurately.

Check out what Kuo thinks Apple will announce or release this year:

The 2019 iPhones

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the 2019 iPhones will have:

A frosted glass casing (most likely for the rear)

Reverse wireless charging to charge other devices that also support wireless charging

Upgraded Face ID

A triple-lens camera system, likely for the largest “Max” model

Bigger batteries

The same size screens as the current XR and XS generation: 5.8-, 6.1-, and 6.5-inch screens

Lightning ports, suggesting Apple won’t make the move to USB-C

The 2019 iPads

source Apple

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 iPads will:

Get upgraded processors

Replace the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a 10.2-inch display, suggesting narrower bezels

Include a new iPad Mini with an upgraded processor

Apple Mac laptops

source Apple

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 Mac laptops will:

Get a new 16- to 16.5-inch display option for the MacBook Pro. Currently, the largest display you can get on a MacBook Pro is 15 inches. It’s unclear if the the 16+ inch MacBook Pro will replace the 15-inch model, or if it’ll be an entirely new model altogether.

Give the new 16+ inch MacBook Pros a new design

Offer an option to upgrade the 13-inch MacBook Pros to 32GB of RAM. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro options top out at 16GB of RAM.

Apple Mac desktop computers

source Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 Mac desktop computers will have easily upgradeable components for the Mac Pro desktop (not to be confused with the iMac Pro all-in-one desktop computer that comes with a built-in display).

A new monitor

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will announce or release a new 31.6-inch display with 6K resolution.

Apple watch

source Hollis Johnson

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the 2019 roadmap for the Apple Watch includes:

ECG heart rate monitoring functions expanding to additional countries

A ceramic casing option that appeared for the Apple Watch 3, but not the latest Apple Watch 4

Apple AirPods 2

source Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the Apple AirPods 2 will:

Support wireless charging (perhaps to be charged wireless by 2019 iPhones that Kuo believes will include reverse wireless charging)

Have upgraded Bluetooth connectivity

AirPower wireless charging platform

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s long-awaited AirPower wireless charging platform will be shipped in the first half of 2019.

Apple iPods

source Apple

Ming-Chi Kuo believes the 2019 iPods will come with upgraded processors.