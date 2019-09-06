Apple’s iconic glass cube outside its flagship 5th Avenue store has finally returned — check out its mesmerizing, colorful new look before it goes back to normal

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The iconic sleek cube outside of Apple’s 24-hour Fifth Avenue Store in New York City just got a colorful new makeover.

The store closed for renovations in 2017, with Apple opening a temporary location behind the cube in the interim.

The new cube has a rainbow color scheme – but it’s only temporary, and will likely go back to its normal transparency once the store formally reopens.

The company debuted the multicolored structure on Friday, marking the cube’s big reemergence since the store closed for renovations in 2017. Apple has since been running its flagship New York City store out of a temporary location behind the cube.

Apple has not yet announced when the underground store will re-open, but it’s expected to re-launch in the first half of this year.

The famous glass cube, which has become a tourist destination, appeared just as Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones at an event next week.

Take a look at the photos below to see what it looks like.

The cube’s rainbow look is temporary and will likely return to normal once the store re-opens.

The glass has been treated to create the colorful illusion.

As shown below, the colors appear to change depending on the angle at which you’re viewing the cube.

Taking a look at the cube from behind near the temporary store entrance makes it look more orange, for example.

But viewing it from the front near the 5th Avenue street entrance makes it look green and purple.

While it’s unclear when the main store that’s usually located underground underneath the cube will re-open, Apple teased the upcoming relaunch with the following message.