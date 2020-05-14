Apple buys virtual-reality startup NextVR as it pushes deeper into entertainment

source NextVR

Apple has acquired virtual-reality startup NextVR, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

The deal may have been valued at $100 million, according to 9to5Mac.

The acquisition comes as Apple has been making a deeper push into entertainment and is reportedly developing a AR-VR headset.

Apple has acquired virtual-reality company NextVR, as VentureBeat and 9to5Mac first reported, and confirmed to Business Insider by Apple.

The acquisition comes as the tech giant has pushed deeper into entertainment offerings and digital services in recent years.

NextVR is best known for providing access to events like concerts and sporting events through virtual reality. The company’s homepage has also been updated to say that the company is “heading in a new direction,” although it doesn’t provide any other details.

The service has also been shut down across various platforms such as Oculus. Users trying to use NextVR on those devices will be met with the same message seen on its website.

The terms of the deal are unclear, but 9to5Mac reported that the company was acquired for around $100 million.

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

NextVR did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Apple doesn’t typically reveal the reasoning behind its acquisitions, but given the company’s recent push into entertainment through its new Apple TV Plus service, acquiring a company that delivers entertainment and sports programming through virtual reality seemingly lines up with Apple’s ambitions.

It also comes as Apple is seeing a slowdown in iPhone momentum, as the company looks to expand into other areas such as wearables and services.

It’s the second acquisition Apple has made in recent weeks, following its purchase of weather app DarkSky.

In fact, Apple has been eyeing up the virtual and augmented reality space for some time, but has held back from entering the market, which has been slow to mature.

The company is reportedly developing a combined virtual and augmented reality headset that will focus on entertainment and gaming use cases as well as virtual meetings, according to Bloomberg. An acquisition like NextVR could also help bolster its hardware ambitions in this space.

But as for NextVR users, some aren’t happy that the service has been shut down. There was similar backlash when Apple acquired DarkSky in April, as it was announced that Android users would no longer have access to the app after July 1.

Do you work at Apple or NextVR and have insight to share? Contact these reporters at leadicicco@businessinsider.com or hlangley@businessinsider.com, or through encrypted mail at lisaeadicicco@protonmail.com or hslangley@protonmail.com.