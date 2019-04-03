Apple just launched another pair of truly wireless earbuds. Here’s how they compare to the new AirPods.

source Beats

Beats just unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, which are truly wireless headphones just like Apple’s AirPods.

The debut comes after Apple released a new pair of AirPods in March that offer the option for wireless charging and “Hey Siri” support.

Here’s a look at how the two new headphones compare.

Coming on the heels of Apple’s second-generation AirPods announcement, Beats has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro. They’re launching in May and will cost $250.

Like the latest AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro run on Apple’s H1 chip which enables faster pairing with devices. And while the two headphones bear some similarities, the pricier Powerbeats are a more premium choice that have more to offer when it comes to custom fitting options and audio quality.

Here’s how the AirPods and the Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones compare:

The Powerbeats Pro have a much different design than Apple’s AirPods that includes hooks meant to be wrapped around the wearer’s ear.

source Beats

Like many wireless headphones, the Powerbeats Pro feature ear hooks to allow for a snug and secure fit. The hooks are also adjustable.

AirPods, comparatively, look very similar to the wired EarPods that come included with every iPhone — minus the cable.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Powerbeats Pro also come in four different color options, which include Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy.

source Beats

AirPods only come in one color option: white.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Powerbeats Pro headphones come with multiple ear tips, while the AirPods’ fit remains the same out of the box.

source Beats

The Powerbeats Pro includes ear tips in four size options, enabling wearers to customize the fit to their liking.

The Powerbeats Pro have been designed with audiophiles in mind.

source Beats

The company says the new headphones feature an upgraded linear piston driver that should result in a “powerful acoustic response,” adding that the upgraded sound quality means wearers won’t experience much distortion when listening.

The second-generation AirPods offer clear sound, but for the most part performed just as well as the older model.

The Powerbeats Pro should also offer longer battery life than AirPods on a single charge.

source Beats

The company says the Powerbeats Pro can deliver nine hours of listening time on a single charge, while the AirPods can achieve five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time according to Apple.

But unlike the AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro’s case does not support wireless charging.

source Beats

Apple offers the option to purchase its new AirPods with a wireless charging case for $199. Those who already own Apple’s wireless earbuds can order the wireless charging case individually for $79.

With AirPods, you can double tap an earbud to access playback controls. But the Powerbeats Pro has dedicated buttons.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Powerbeats Pro has physical keys for controlling the volume and skipping tracks.

Like the recently launched AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro run on Apple’s new H1 chip.

source Dave Johnson

That means they will be able to connect to your wireless devices more quickly and reliably.

They also can pair with your device automatically once the case is opened, just like AirPods.

source Beats

The Powerbeats Pro headphones can automatically pair with any devices signed into your iCloud account. Android device owners can pair the Powerbeats Pro with their smartphones just like they would connect any other Bluetooth accessory.

And since it’s powered by Apple’s A1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro also support ‘Hey Siri.’

source Florence Fu/Tech Insider

That means wearers will be able to access Siri by just saying the phrase “Hey Siri,” as is the case with Apple’s new AirPods too.

Business Insider will be doing a hands-on review of the new Powerbeats Pro headphones in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a more detailed comparison of how Apple’s two wireless headphones perform in real life.