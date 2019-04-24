Apple could release two new versions of AirPods later this year with a new design and noise cancelling

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple is readying a third generation of its wireless AirPods earbuds, according to a recent report and analyst note.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be two new models included in the third generation AirPods.

Apple is said to include noise-cancelling in its future AirPods, but it’s not clear if both new models will include the feature.

Apple will release a new third generation of its wireless AirPods at the end of 2019, according to Digitimes.

That lines up with the latest from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a strong track record for predicting future Apple products. In a note to clients obtained by 9to5Google, Kuo predicts that there will be two new models included in the third generation of AirPods. Kuo places Apple’s release window for the third generation AirPods at the end of 2019 at the soonest, or early 2020.

One of the new AirPods models that Apple is said to be readying will be an incremental update, while the other will have a new design. Digitimes reports that the new generation of upcoming AirPods will come with noise-cancelling technology, but it’s not clear whether both new models will include noise-cancelling, or just the model with the updated design.

There is some confusion regarding the pricing of these future AirPods, and it’s not clear if the model with the new design will be more expensive than the current $200 generation of AirPods that come with a wireless charging case.

caption The prices of Apple’s second generation of AirPods. source Apple

Apple recently released its second generation of Airpods, which include a new chip that improves the pairing time with iPhones and Macs, as well as a new charging case that can charge itself wirelessly using a wireless charging pad.