Everything we know about the new AirPods Apple could release later this year

Apple is reportedly working on two new pairs of AirPods that could be released in late 2019 or early 2020.

Rumored features include water resistance and an all-new design.

Apple just released a new pair of AirPods in March, but the company may already be hard at work on what comes next.

Apple’s recently launched AirPods include an optional wireless charging case and the company’s new H1 chip, which enables hands-free Siri access and better performance. While the new AirPods bring welcome updates, they don’t represent a major departure from Apple’s first-generation model. As such, reports indicate that Apple may be planning more significant upgrades in the near future.

See below for everything we know about Apple’s next AirPods so far based on the latest rumors and reports.

Two new models

Apple is said to be working on not one but two new AirPods models, says TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, according to 9to5Mac. Kuo predicts these new AirPods could debut sometime between the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020.

New design

One of these upcoming AirPods versions will feature an all-new design, says Kuo, although he did not elaborate on what that would entail. If accurate, it would mark the AirPods’ first major redesign since Apple launched the product in 2016. The other new model Apple is said to be working on will be a minor update to the existing AirPods.

Noise cancellation

Back in June 2018, Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to add noise cancellation to a future version of its AirPods slated for 2019. That feature didn’t appear in the model Apple released in March, but it’s possible it might show up in one of the other two versions Apple is said to be developing.

Water resistance

Another feature mentioned in Bloomberg’s report that didn’t make it into the current generation AirPods was water resistance. That report suggested Apple is preparing to launch water-resistant AirPods designed to withstand rain and perspiration in 2019. It was careful to note, however, that these AirPods won’t be swim-proof.

Black color option

There’s a chance Apple could release a new black color option for its AirPods, which would signify the company’s first attempt at branching out from the single white color it currently offers. But that rumor comes from Chinese outlet Economic Daily News, which doesn’t have the same reliable track record as Bloomberg and Kuo.

Higher price

The redesigned AirPods Apple is reportedly working on will be more expensive than the current model, according to Kuo. It’s unclear if Kuo is referencing the base model’s current price of $159 or the $199 option that includes Apple’s wireless charging case.