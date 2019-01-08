source ZenPod

A $30 case for your AirPods turns it into a fidget spinner.

It looks like a lot of fun.

You wouldn’t think that people would want a case for their Apple AirPods, but it’s turned out to be a surprisingly persistent category of accessories.

Because Apple’s wireless earbuds only come in one color – white – a lot of people like to wrap the dental floss-like charger in another case so they can both protect it and tell it apart from other people’s earbuds.

Now, a new kind of case from Air Vinyl Design is taking AirPods cases to the next level.

It’s called Zenpod, and it attaches two ball bearings to the AirPods case so you can spin it between your thumb and index finger. A lot of people like to take calls on the AirPods – they’re perfect for that – so this gives your fingers something to do while you’re on the phone.

It’s a lot like a fidget spinner, the toy craze from 2017 that supposedly reduced anxiety but ended up being just a fun toy to play around because it’s fun to feel something spinning on a high-quality ball bearing.

The case comes in three different colors and costs $30 from Amazon.

Imagine your life with a spinning AirPods case in the video below: