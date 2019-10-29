Apple’s new AirPods Pro will be more expensive to replace if they get damaged or lost compared to regular AirPods

source Apple

Apple’s pricier new AirPods Pro also cost more to replace compared to their predecessors.

If you need to replace an AirPod Pro earbud out of warranty that isn’t covered by Apple Care+, you’ll need to pay an $89 fee.

That’s $20 more expensive than the replacement fee of $69 for the standard AirPods.

Apple just announced a new version of its popular AirPods known as the AirPods Pro, which come in a new design, offer noise cancellation, and cost $250.

That makes them $90 more expensive than the company’s standard AirPods, which cost $160 if you don’t opt for the wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro aren’t just more expensive to purchase – it’ll also cost more to replace them if you’re out of warranty and don’t have Apple Care+ coverage. According to the company’s website, it will cost $89 per AirPod Pro for a replacement due to accidental damage. The same $89 price also applies to the AirPods Pro case should it need to be replaced out of warranty.

That’s a $20 price increase compared to the standard AirPods, which cost $69 to replace out of warranty if they’re not covered by Apple Care+. Replacing the wireless charging case would cost $69 as well, while the regular case is $10 cheaper to replace.

If you have Apple Care+, replacing any AirPod and any case due to accidental damage – whether it be the new Pro model or older versions – will cost just $29.

Should you lose your AirPods, it will cost $89 to replace each AirPods Pro earbud and $99 for a new wireless charging case for the AirPods Pro. Standards AirPods will still cost $69 each to replace if they’re lost, while a new regular case will cost $59 and the wireless charging case is priced at $79. Apple Care+ does not cover lost or stolen AirPods.

If your battery needs to be serviced and your AirPods are out of warranty or aren’t covered by Apple Care+, you’ll have to pay $49 per earbud and $49 for the case should they need battery service. That price applies to all models. Those with Apple Care+ will get free replacement coverage if the battery holds less than 80% of its original charge, Apple says.

Since Apple launched its first pair of AirPods in 2016, there have been some concerns about how easy it would be to lose them should they slip out of your ear. Accessory makers have even created ear hooks and other add-ons designed to provide more peace of mind when wearing Apple’s wireless earbuds.

Apple’s AirPods Pro, however, come with silicon ear tips and are sweat and water resistant. This should provide a more secure grip for those having trouble and may make them more durable than Apple’s standard AirPods – hopefully preventing the need to replace them at all.