There are 3 key reasons to buy Apple’s new $250 AirPods Pro instead of the regular AirPods

Apple’s AirPods are incredibly popular, but some people can’t use them even if they want to because they don’t fit in certain people’s ears. The new AirPods Pro are likely to fix that.

Regular AirPods also have little impact on reducing ambient noise. The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation that should help reduce noise in loud places like cities.

The new AirPods Pro are also water- and sweat-resistant, whereas the regular AirPods risk getting damaged by moisture.

The new AirPods Pro are set to launch Wednesday for $250.

With the AirPods Pro, Apple essentially addressed the three main issues in regular AirPods and made the “Pro” models the most desirable AirPods to date.

Those issues were fit, inability to filter excessive ambient noise, and lack of water resistance, which among other things made them a poor choice for working out.

By simply addressing those things, the AirPods Pro are already more enticing than the regular AirPods.

Check out all the ways the new AirPods are already better than the regular AirPods:

The biggest reason someone would want to buy the AirPods Pro instead of the regular AirPods is that they might actually fit and stay in your ears.

Some people can’t use AirPods simply because AirPods don’t fit and stay in their ears. The AirPods Pro and their in-ear design, as well as the rubber tips, should help with that.

Still, for those who had fit problems with AirPods, it’s a bit of a shame that it costs $250 to get a pair of AirPods that will actually fit.

The AirPods Pro can also be used for working out, as they’re water- and sweat-resistant.

With something as simple as sweat- and water-resistance, the AirPods Pro are already more versatile than the regular AirPods, which aren’t water-resistant.

I’ve seen several people use regular AirPods on their runs and workouts, but they could easily become damaged if your sweat seeps into them.

The AirPods Pro will help silence the noisy world around you.

The AirPods Pro come with active noise cancellation. Judging by how many people wear noise-cancelling headphones in loud cities like New York, I’m guessing this will be a pretty popular feature.

It’s impossible to say how well Apple’s noise cancellation works on the new AirPods Pro without trying them. It may not be great, or it could be amazing.

Still, just the fact that the AirPods Pro fit in your ears with rubber tips should help reduce the noise around you. Combined with some level of active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro should reduce ambient noise a lot better than the regular AirPods.

Apple is making it seem as if the AirPods Pro have better sound quality than the regular AirPods. That’s probably true, especially with features like “adaptive EQ,” but we won’t know how much better they actually sound until we try them out for ourselves.

Apple says the adaptive-EQ feature in the AirPods Pro “automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear for a rich, consistent listening experience.”

I’ve seen similar features on other headphones, and they can be marketing gimmicks – but not always.

Otherwise, the AirPods Pro have new drivers that we’d imagine would make them sound better, but that’s still an assumption at this stage, not a confirmation.