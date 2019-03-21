A hidden reference to Apple’s long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat was just discovered on Apple’s website

source Apple

A reference to Apple’s AirPower wireless charger has appeared in the code of the company’s Australian website.

AirPower was announced in 2017 but has yet to launch due to technical issues, reports have indicated.

An AirPower launch would come after Apple made several other surprise hardware announcements this week ahead of a March 25th event at Steve Jobs Theater, where it’s expected to unveil a video streaming service and subscription news service.

Apple has yet to make any announcements regarding the availability of its AirPower wireless charging mat. But a recently discovered reference in the code on Apple’s Australian website indicates that could be changing soon.

A reference to AirPower is included in the code on Apple’s Australian website, which Twitter user Michael Bateman discovered on Thursday. Blogs 9to5Macand MacRumors first noticed the tweet.

The code appears to indicate that an image of the AirPower charging mat will be featured on the product page for the second-generation AirPods announced by Apple on Wednesday. The code does not show the image, but 9to5Mac says it was able to obtain it from Apple’s servers.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

It’s not necessarily a surprising discovery given that Apple has always advertised AirPower as being an ideal companion for AirPods. But it does further fuel speculation that more details around AirPower’s availability could be imminent. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple approved production of the device earlier this year, adding that the company tends to announce products within months of production kicking into gear.

An AirPower launch would be the latest product debut in Apple’s streak of hardware announcements this week. The company debuted two new iPads, a refreshed iMac, and its upgraded AirPods just ahead of its event on March 25. The upcoming keynote is expected to focus on a new video streaming platform and a subscription news service, which likely explains why Apple chose to quietly announce new hardware on its website.

AirPower was unveiled in 2017 alongside the iPhone X and is designed to charge up to three devices at once, including an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch. The accessory wasinitially slated to launch in 2018, but Apple hasn’t yet said when it will be available. Production issues are believed to be the cause of the delay, as both credible gadget leaker Sonny Dickson and Apple-centric blogger John Gruber have reported that Apple has run into heat management issues with the device.