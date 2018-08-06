Here’s what it’s like to interview at the five biggest companies in tech, according to current employees

- source
It’s not impossible to land your dream job at one of the nation’s biggest tech companies – but be prepared for a long and rigorous process.
To gain insight into the interview experience at some of tech’s most important companies, career data site Comparably surveyed 6,463 current employees at Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.
Comparably found that the process varies considerably from company to company. At Apple, candidates should “expect to be turned away a few times,” and that it might take “a few years” to land a job. But at Facebook, engineers can show up for an interview in “whatever is most comfortable,” including a t-shirt and jeans.
Here’s how current employees rated the interview process at five of the biggest tech companies in the world.
Employees rate Apple and Microsoft as having the best interview process overall.
Employees gave Apple and Microsoft the highest ratings when it comes to the overall interview process:
Apple – 90 out of 100
Microsoft – 90 out of 100
Google – 88 out of 100
Amazon – 87 out of 100
Facebook – 83 out of 100
Google employees say their interview process was “difficult.”
Most Google employees surveyed found the interview process to be difficult or very difficult. In contrast, 30% of Amazon employees rated the interview process “easy.”
Amazon
Very difficult – 17%
Difficult – 24%
Average – 29%
Easy – 17%
Very easy – 13%
Apple
Very difficult – 12%
Difficult – 36%
Average – 32%
Easy – 12%
Very easy – 8%
Very difficult – 16%
Difficult – 26%
Average – 37%
Easy – 5%
Very easy – 16%
Very difficult – 19%
Difficult – 30%
Average – 25%
Easy – 18%
Very easy – 8%
Microsoft
Very difficult – 11%
Difficult – 36%
Average – 48%
Easy – 5%
Very easy – 0%
Most people end up working at all five companies by simply applying online.
Most current employees companies said they landed a job interview by applying online, with a few notable exceptions: a larger percentage of Facebook employees, for example, said they got an interview by networking.
Amazon
Applied online – 39%
Referral – 14%
Recruiter – 32%
Other – 12%
Networking – 3%
Apple
Applied online – 34%
Referral – 29%
Recruiter – 10%
Other – 17%
Networking – 10%
Applied online – 29%
Referral – 24%
Recruiter – 19%
Other – 9%
Networking – 19%
Applied online – 23%
Referral – 18%
Recruiter – 39%
Other – 11%
Networking – 9%
Microsoft
Applied online – 17%
Referral – 26%
Recruiter – 30%
Other – 13%
Networking – 14%
Microsoft has the quickest average response time after an interview.
Expect Google to take a few weeks after your interview to get back to you. At Microsoft, however, you might hear back the same day.
Amazon
Same day – 12%
Within a week – 47%
1-2 weeks – 22%
2-4 weeks – 10%
4+ weeks – 9%
Apple
Same day – 11%
Within a week – 42%
1-2 weeks – 31%
2-4 weeks – 4%
4+ weeks – 12%
Same day – 15%
Within a week – 42%
1-2 weeks – 16%
2-4 weeks – 11%
4+ weeks – 16%
Same day – 11%
Within a week – 5%
1-2 weeks – 35%
2-4 weeks – 30%
4+ weeks – 19%
Microsoft
Same day – 23%
Within a week – 55%
1-2 weeks – 10%
2-4 weeks – 10%
4+ weeks – 2%
Employees at Facebook and Google go through the most interviews before being offered a job.
At both Google and Facebook, job candidates may have to go through five or more interviews before getting a job offer. At Amazon, however, potential employees may only have to do one or two interviews.
Amazon
One or two interviews – 61%
Three or four interviews – 11%
Five or more interviews – 28%
Apple
One or two interviews – 53%
Three or four interviews – 30%
Five or more interviews – 17%
One or two interviews – 40%
Three or four interviews – 36%
Five or more interviews – 24%
One or two interviews – 34%
Three or four interviews – 27%
Five or more interviews – 39%
Microsoft
One or two interviews – 49%
Three or four interviews – 19%
Five or more interviews – 32%
Employees at Facebook and Google overwhelmingly said the interview process gave them a good idea of the company culture.
- source
- Noah Berger/Reuters
While 85% of Facebook employees say they got a good sense of the company culture, Apple employees were more split:
Amazon – 67% say yes, 33% say no
Apple – 46% say yes, 54% say no
Facebook – 85% say yes, 15% say no
Google – 79% say yes, 21% say no
Microsoft – 70% say yes, 30% say no