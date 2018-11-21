Apple’s App Store and Apple Music went down for 32 minutes, just days before Black Friday

The Apple App Store and Apple Music went down for many users on Tuesday night.

Apple says that everything should be fixed, and it was only down for 32 minutes.

The Apple App Store went down for iPhone users on Tuesday night, just days before the Black Friday shopping event. Apple Music was also impacted by the problems.

On its system status dashboard, Apple acknowledged the problem, saying that the issues began at 5:20 p.m. PST and were fixed at 5:52 p.m. PST.

It’s not clear what caused the problems, or how they were fixed.

“Users experienced a problem with the App Store,” says the status dashboard. Similarly, the dashboard acknowledges that Apple Music “users may have been unable to access multiple services or make purchases.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for more information.

It’s been a big week for big tech service outages: Facebook and Microsoft have had big system outages of their own this week.

iPhone users got this error message when they tried to access the App Store:

caption This is what iPhone users are seeing when they access the Apple App Store. source Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

One Business Insider editor got this message when trying to play music stored in the iTunes cloud on an iPhone while the problems were ongoing: