These are the most positively reviewed apps in the history of the Apple App Store — and the top result may surprise you

caption Domino’s has one of the highest-rated apps of all time, with an average 4.8 rating from 1.8 million reviews. source Darren Weaver

Apple’s App Store has over 2 million apps, so it can be hard to find which ones are worth your time and which ones aren’t.

That’s why Apple built in a rating system, to let users say which apps are 1-star and which ones are 5-star worthy. Apple’s ratings and reviews influence how apps show up in search results, and you can see the rating before you download.

But which apps over the 10 years since the App Store first launched have had the most uniformly positive reviews?

App analytics firm Sensor Tower used its proprietary database to find the highest rated iOS apps by percentage of positive user review – defined by the percentage of 4- or 5-star reviews in the United States over the last 10 years. Only apps with over 100,000 reviews were considered.

The list will surprise you. Let’s take a look:

10. Wattpad

source iTunes

Wattpad, a social network for readers and writers, has a 4.6 average rating. It’s free with in-app purchases.

9. Spotify

source iTunes

Spotify has a 4.8 average rating on the App Store. It’s free, but you need a subscription to get the most out of it.

8. Waze

source Waze

Waze, Google’s other maps app that intelligently avoids traffic, has an average 4.8 rating on the App Store. It’s free.

7. Gasbuddy

source iTunes

Gasbuddy, a gas price comparison app, has an average 4.7 rating on the App Store. It’s free.

6. Groupon

source iTunes

Groupon, a deals aggregator, has an average 4.8 rating on the App Store. It’s free.

5. Fandango

source iTunes

Fandango, an app for looking up movie times and buying tickets, has an average 4.8 rating on the App Store. It’s free.

4. Domino’s Pizza

source Domino’s

The Domino’s app for ordering pizza has a 4.8 average rating. It’s free.

3. MyFitnessPal

source iTunes

The Under Armour-owned app lets you track food intake and exercise and it’s got a 4.7 average rating. It’s free with in-app purchases.

2. Bible

source iTunes

Bible has a 4.9 average rating and it’s free.

1. Relax Melodies: Sleep Sounds

source iTunes

Naturally, the app with the highest percentage of 4- and 5-star ratings in the history of the App Store is a meditation app, Relax Melodies, with a 4.8 average rating. It’s free with in-app purchases.

Here’s the full chart from Sensor Tower.