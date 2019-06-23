35 video games coming to Apple’s new Arcade service, which will be like Netflix for games

source Apple

Apple is launching a game-subscription service later this year called Apple Arcade.

Subscribing to Apple Arcade lets you play any game in its library on Apple hardware (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) – with no microtransactions, and no ads.

You won’t be able to play Apple Arcade games on any other mobile platform, or on any other subscription service.

We’ve rounded up all of the Apple Arcade games we know about so far.

At its March event earlier this year, Apple announced it’s been working with game developers on a new service called Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is an Apple-built playground for developers that want to make games without microtransactions or having to rely on ads for revenue.

Apple says Arcade will eventually offer more than 100 new and exclusive games, titles “that will raise the bar for what’s possible for gaming.”

Apple Arcade games will have all features included by default; no additional purchases needed. And every single Apple Arcade game will also be playable offline, so you don’t need to have an internet connection to play.

Notably, you won’t find these games on any other mobile platform or subscription service, but versions of some of the games do already exist on non-mobile platforms. They are exclusive to Apple devices and Apple Arcade, even though several of these games can also be purchased and played separately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Apple Arcade games can be played on any iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple TV – and you can switch between devices, automatically picking up where you left off. (Thankfully, the Apple TV is gaining support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers later this year to make Apple Arcade games even more accessible.)

We still don’t know how much Apple Arcade will cost per month, but one subscription gives you access to every game in the Arcade library: You can play as many games as you’d like without paying for each individual title.

Apple previewed a handful of games at its March event, but has listed more information about its upcoming games online. Here are all of the games coming to Apple Arcade so far:

“Where Cards Fall,” by Snowman and The Game Band

source Apple

Here’s Apple’s description of the game:

“A captivating narrative puzzle that’s also a compelling coming-of-age story. Our hero navigates the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond, creating pathways and overcoming obstacles.”

“The Pathless,” by Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid

source Apple

Here’s Annapurna Interactive’s description of the game:

“The Pathless is a mythic adventure game about an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Forge your own path through a beautiful open world packed with secrets to find. Traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundras. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and bound across the treetops.”

“Lego Brawls,” by LEGO and RED Games

source Apple

Here’s LEGO’s description of the game:

“LEGO Brawls, developed in partnership with RED Games, is a fast-paced LEGO take on multiplayer platforming, full of building, rebuilding and uniquely LEGO brick humor. The key inspiration for the title is a game where players literally build their own Heroes. By design, winning is a team-collaboration, working together to build and control contraptions within the levels, while battling the other team.”

“Hot Lava,” by Klei Entertainment

source Apple

Here’s Klei’s description of the game:

“The floor is lava! Hot Lava transports you back to your childhood imagination. Relive those moments of excitement, joy and chaos. Traverse distinct worlds, from school hallways to the memories of your darkest fears. This is a game of dexterity and ingenuity, you will have to use all your skills to complete the treacherous obstacles that await. But whatever you do … don’t touch the floor.”

“Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm,” by Cornfox & Bros.

source Apple

Here’s Apple’s description of the game:

“Set 1000 years before the original Oceanhorn, this is a completely reimagined world of knights and treasure-filled dungeons. Breathtaking visuals and new tactical abilities make it engaging for players of all kinds.”

“Beyond a Steel Sky,” by Revolution Software

source Apple

Here’s Revolution Software’s description of the game:

“Beyond a Steel Sky is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which fun, engaging puzzles drive a timely, intelligent narrative. The hugely ambitious adventure is set in a dynamic gameworld that will respond to – and be subverted by – the player’s actions. The intelligent responses of game characters will allow multiple interesting (and fun) solutions to puzzles.”

“Sayonara Wild Hearts,” by Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

source Apple

Here’s Simogo’s description of the game:

“Sayonara Wild Hearts is a euphoric music video dream about being awesome, riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.”

“Repair,” by ustwo games

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Repair” just yet, but ustwo games says it will share more about the game “later this year.”

“The Bradwell Conspiracy,” by Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

source Apple

Here’s Bossa Studios’ and A Brave Plan’s description of the game:

“The year is 2026. It’s Summer Solstice, and Bradwell Electronics is celebrating the launch of its ‘Clean Water Initiative’ – a technical breakthrough guaranteed to change the world – at its prestigious Stonehenge Museum. But as the event unfolds, it becomes clear: There’s something seriously amiss.”

“HitchHiker,” by Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

source Apple

Here’s Versus Evil’s description of the game:

“You’re a hitchhiker on a strange journey, unable to remember who you are or where you’re headed. Something in your recent past has stolen your memory- but what? The highway offers clues: a matchbook hidden in your armrest, a photo in the glovebox, billboards and crows along the roadside. Your driver, a farmer, wants to help you, and his personal memories and recollections provide an unexpected window into your own backstory.”

“Spidersaurs,” by WayForward

source Apple

We don’t know much about “Spidersaurs” yet, but WayForward describes the game as “over-the-top explosive action.”

“UFO on Tape: First Contact,” by Revolutionary Concepts

source Apple

Here’s Revolutionary Concepts’ description of the game:

“What would you do if you were driving along and a real UFO descended from the clouds? Run screaming, or grab your trusty iPhone and give chase?!”

“Kings of the Castle,” by Frosty Pop

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Kings of the Castle” just yet.

“LEGO Arthouse,” by LEGO

source Apple

Here’s LEGO’s description of the game:

“LEGO Arthouse, developed within the new Copenhagen game studio, is a narrative journey about play itself, touching deeply on the belief of we only get old because we stop playing. Targeted at a more mature audience, it is an expression of the value of creativity in a coming of age story, set amongst a micro LEGO world heavily inspired by our AFOL community.”

“Down in Bermuda,” by Yak & Co

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Down in Bermuda” just yet.

“Lifelike,” by kunabi brother

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Lifelike” just yet, but here’s a GIF of the game in action.

???? Exciting news: our new game, Lifelike, will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade later this year! #AppleEvent @AppStore @AppStoreGames pic.twitter.com/xN9nmRJT3z — Denis Mikan (@KunabiB) March 25, 2019

“Enter The Construct,” by Directive Games Limited

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Enter The Construct” just yet.

“Cardpocalypse,” by Versus Evil and Gambrinous

source Apple

Here’s Versus Evil’s description of the game:

“Cardpocalypse is a single-player card game where you change the cards and the rules as you play, delivered within a charming school-based narrative.”

“The Artful Escape,” by Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive

source Annapurna Interactive

You can watch a trailer for “The Artful Escape” below.

“ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree,” by Wildboy Studios

source Apple

Here’s Wildboy Studios’ description of the game:

“This 2D narrative adventure weaves a tale of fantasy and Norse mythology with stunning visuals and compelling story. Spread over four chapters, follow Estra’s story as she forges a path through this wild world on a journey to uncover the truth about her father’s death.”

“Frogger in Toy Town,” by Konami

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Frogger in Toy Town” just yet, but the game is being handled by Konami, which has been creating games in the “Frogger” series since 1981.

“Projection: First Light,” by Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

source Apple

Here’s Blowfish Studios’ description of the game:

“Projection: First Light follows the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world, as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment with the assistance of legendary heroes from each culture she explores.”

“Doomsday Vault,” by Flightless

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Doomsday Vault” just yet, but Flightless is expected to update the game’s website soon with more information.

“Winding Worlds,” by KO_OP

source Apple

Here’s KO_OP’s description of the game:

“Winding Worlds tells the story of Willow, recently hired by a mischievous cosmic snake to clean up his passage to the afterlife. Help a diverse cast of lost souls find acceptance and move on from their lonely planets.”

“Sneaky Sasquatch,” by RAC7

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Sneaky Sasquatch” just yet, but here’s a GIF of the game in action:

You may have caught a quick glimpse of a Sasquatch driving around a golf cart during the #AppleEvent – that's one of our new games, Sneaky Sasquatch! Coming out later this year on Apple Arcade! pic.twitter.com/uFPT2x3oYn — RAC7 (@RAC7Games) March 25, 2019

“Yaga,” by Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

source Apple

Here’s Versus Evil’s description of the game:

“Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with incredible bad luck. Ivan is caught between a Tzar giving him impossible tasks, a mysterious witch who wants to manipulate him, and his grandma who wants him to find a wife. Start your journey in an action RPG where the story and characters react to the way you role-play your character.”

“Mr. Turtle,” by Illusion Labs

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Mr. Turtle” just yet.

“Monomals,” by Picomy

source Apple

Here’s Picomy’s description of the game:

“Join the Monomals in their world of music! Fish for Monomals in deep waters, create awesome music with Monomals, and share all of your music creations online.”

“Overland,” by Finji

source Apple

Here’s Finji’s description of the game:

“Take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight off scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kids, and weapons. Decide where to go next: upgrade this wrecked car, or rescue that dog? And don’t forget, there are consequences for every action. Overland is about close calls, dramatic escapes, hard choices, arguing about whether or not that dog gets rescued, and the end of the world.”

“No Way Home,” by SMG Studio

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “No Way Home” just yet.

“Sonic Racing,” by SEGA and HARDlight

source Apple

We don’t know anything about “Sonic Racing” just yet, but we know it will be produced by SEGA’s HARDlight group, which made other Sonic mobile games, including “Sonic Dash” and “Sonic Forces: Speed Battle.”

“Fantasian,” by Mistwalker

source Mistwalker

Here’s Mistwalker’s description of the game:

“The new world of Fantasian comes alive by merging handcrafted dioramas with 3D CG – with the technology and tools available today, we’re able to breathe new life into our game design and world building.”

“Little Orpheus,” by Chinese Room

source Chinese Room

We don’t know much about “Little Orpheus” just yet, but the game’s Twitter account did leave behind an interesting clue:

“Shantae 5,” by WayForward

source WayForward

We don’t know anything about “Shantae 5” just yet.

“Box Project,” by AQUIRIS

source AQUIRIS

We don’t know anything about “Box Project” just yet – we don’t even have any imagery! So here’s a photo of the Brazil-based studio making the game.