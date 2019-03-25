Apple just announced Apple Arcade, a new subscription service for exclusive Mac and iOS games

source Apple

Apple Arcade is an upcoming service that will give subscribers access to more than 100 games on Apple’s iOS and OS X devices.

Apple Arcade games will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and will show up in a new tab in the App Store.

Apple Arcade will launch in Fall 2019, but pricing is still to be determined.

Apple on Monday announced Apple Arcade, a subscription service for mobile and standard video games on iOS and OS X. Subscribers will have access to more than 100 exclusive games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV when the subscription launches later this year.

Apple Arcade will occupy a new tab in the App Store, and subscribers will be able to download and play any game from the arcade. Games are stored permanently on the device so they will be playable offline too.

Apple Arcade games will be ad-free and will not have any in-app purchases. Apple says new games will be added to the service on a regular basis. Because subscribers can play Apple Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, they can pick up where they left off in a game, even if they switch devices.

The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more. Apple says it is working closely with creators and contributing to development costs to help them make great exclusive games for iOS and OS X.

Apple’s decision to move towards selling subscription services like Apple Arcade represents a shift in the company’s business model. The company has typically focused on selling hardware like iPhones and MacBooks, but sales have slowed in recent years.

Selling subscriptions gives Apple an opportunity to leverage the large userbase currently using Apple products. More than 1 billion people have downloaded games from the App Store, which currently hosts more than more than 300,000 games.

Apple Arcade will launch in Fall 2019; pricing details are still yet to come. Here’s Apple’s video that teasing the new service: