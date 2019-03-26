Everything we know about Apple Arcade, the new subscription service bringing high quality games to iOS and Mac

caption “Sonic Racing” is one of the many games coming to the Apple Arcade later this year. source Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade, a new subscription video game service, will launch in the App Store later this year, giving subscribers access to more than 100 games on Apple’s iOS and macOS devices.

Apple has partnered with a several independent video game creators to help them develop original games for Apple Arcade. Those games will be exclusive to Apple Arcade and not available on other mobile platforms.

Apple Arcade games will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and will show up in a new tab in the App Store. Pricing details are not yet set.

Apple’s video game offerings are about to get a lot more interesting with the launch of Apple Arcade later this year. Apple has invested in independent developers to help bring dozens of exclusive games to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

When the program launches in the fall, Apple Arcade will offer access to more than 100 games for a monthly fee. Apple says the games will be new and exclusive on mobile; that means they wont be released on Android devices. While Apple Arcade games will require a subscription, the App Store will continue to host its massive collection of more than 300,000 free and paid games.

Pricing details for Apple Arcade are not available as of yet. Apple announced Apple Arcade alongside Apple News Plus, a paid subscription for news and magazines, and Apple TV Plus, an upcoming expansion to the company’s video streaming platform.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about Apple Arcade so far:

Apple is funding dozens of independent creators to create an exclusive library of games for Apple Arcade.

caption “Final Fantasy” creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is one of the developers creating exclusive games for Apple Arcade. source Apple

The list of developers supported by Apple Arcade include Hironobu Sakaguchi of the Mistwalker Corporation, Charles Cecil of Revolution Software, Sam Rosenthal and Cedric Adams of Snowman and The Game Band, Denis Mikan of kunabi brother, and Bekah Saltsman of Finji.

Check out this teaser below to hear what they’re saying about Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade will appear as a new tab in the App Store, and will run on every current Apple device, including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple TV. Players can use controllers for many of the games, too.

source Apple

Developers partnering with Apple Arcade have worked to make sure that big games with impressive high definition graphics like “Beyond a Steel Sky” still work on the iPhone.

source Apple Arcade

Apple’s investment in indie developers will help build new franchises. For example, “Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm” is a sequel improving on one of the App Store’s most critically acclaimed titles.

source Apple Arcade

Sega is just one of the many publishers working with Apple Arcade. “Sonic Racing” will be a mobile exclusive for Apple Arcade later this year.

source Apple Arcade

Apple believes the subscription will encourage more gamers to try narrative-based games like “Where the Cards Fall,” because they wont have to pay up front.

source “Where the Cards Fall”

Games included with Apple Arcade may show up on PC or video game consoles, but they wont be released on Android or included with other subscription services. Games like “Projection: First Light,” for instance, will release on Apple Arcade, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

source Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade games will be ad-free and playable without an internet connection. Any extra post-release content or updates will be available for free with the Apple Arcade subscription.

caption “Enter The Construct” from Directive Games Limited. source Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will launch this fall; pricing details will be revealed later in the year. Apple released a teaser video for the new platform, which you can watch below.