Apple’s new Netflix-style video game service is finally here, and it’s only $5 a month — here are the Apple Arcade games not to miss

For $5 per month, Apple Arcade offers more than 100 video games on iPhone, iPad, MacOS, Apple TV and iPod Touch – without any microtransactions or ads.

Apple launched the subscription service on September 19 alongside its iOS 13 update, and its exclusive to Apple devices.

A bunch of brand-new games made their debut on Apple Arcade, and there are a handful of exclusive games that can’t be found on any other platform.

Apple Arcade is a new monthly subscription service offering more than 100 video games for $5 per month. Every game included with Apple Arcade is available on iPhone, iPad, MacOS, iPod Touch, and AppleTV. New subscribers will get a free one month trial.

Apple Arcade is available now on iPhone and the iPod Touch as a part of the iOS 13 update – iPad OS will launch with Apple Arcade on September 24, and the MacOS Catalina update will add Apple Arcade to Mac computers when it’s released in October.

Apple Arcade’s launch includes tons of newly released games, and a few that are exclusive to the subscription service. Apple partnered with several prominent indie developers to ensure that Apple Arcade would have its own unique titles, and new games will be added to the service each week.

Unlike many popular mobile games, Apple Arcade titles don’t (and won’t) have in-game ads or microtransactions. Any updates to Apple Arcade titles will be included for free with the subscription. Some games include online play, but every Apple Arcade game can be played offline once downloaded.

Apple’s latest software updates make PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers compatible with all Apple devices, too, so you can use those controllers with Apple Arcade games. The service makes use of saving to the cloud, so your progress in each game is automatically transferred between devices, so long as you connect to the internet.

I haven’t had time to dig into every Apple Arcade game yet, but I found a handful of awesome games that make the $5 subscription well worth it. I tested Apple Arcade using an 9.7-inch iPad running the iPad OS beta, and on an iPod Touch, the smallest, cheapest device that can still access the service.

Here are a few great games you should check out when trying Apple Arcade:

“Oceanhorn 2” is an adventure game drawing clear inspiration from Nintendo’s “Legend of Zelda” franchise. It’s one of the best looking games on Apple Arcade, and an impressive sequel to the original “Oceanhorn” released on Android and iPhone.

From the App Store description: “Bigger, better, and packed with new features – Oceanhorn 2 is not only one of the best-looking adventure games out there, but it also builds a unique experience on the shoulder of classic video games. Collect powerful items, wield the Caster Gun, solve the mysterious puzzles of the ancients, and discover all that Arcadia and its neighboring kingdoms have to offer! accept the challenge and become a true Hero.”

“Overland” is a post-apocalyptic strategy game that forces players to make tough choices to survive a cross-country road trip.

From the App Store: “Take a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next, whether it’s upgrading this wrecked car, or rescuing that dog.”

“Just remember, there are consequences for every action. Get ready for close calls, dramatic escapes, hard choices, arguing about whether or not that dog gets rescue, and the end of the world.”

“Mini Motorways” is a new game from the creators of “Mini Metro” allowing you to design your own highway maps across a city. As traffic racks up your roads will get harder and harder to manage.

From the App Store: “Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city’s traffic problems are in your hands.” “From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Re-design your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?”

“Sayonara Wild Hearts” is a wild rhythm game that was described as an interactive music video during Apple’s iPhone 11 event.

From the App Store: “Journey through a custom-written pop soundtrack, chase scores, and set out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of Little Death and her star-crossed allies: Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers and Hermit 64. Let’s Pop!”

“Exit the Gungeon” is a tough 2D shooting game sends wave after wave of enemies for players to gun down. Players can find dozens of outrageous guns and power-ups, and each playthrough of “Exit the Gungeon” changes the game slightly.

From the App Store: “‘Exit the Gungeon’ is a bullet hell dungeon climber immediately following the adventures of the misfit ‘Gungeoneers’ and their journey for personal absolution in ‘Enter the Gungeon.’ The Gungeon has become a paradox and is collapsing! Armed with an ever-echanging weapon, an insatiable need to loot, and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators.”

“Shantae and the Seven Sirens” is a side-scrolling adventure game like “Super Mario” or “Mega Man,” but with more exploration and an involved story.

From the App Store: “Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her 5th adventure, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic to explore a vast sunken city, make new Half-Genie friends, and battle the Seven Sirens in her most thrilling adventure yet!”

“Bleak Sword” is an isometric action game with a unique 8-bit art style. The game is meant to be a challenge — you’ll have to learn how to combat each deadly monster you encounter.

From the App Store: “‘Bleak Sword’ is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields. Through nine tense chapters, heroes must life the curse of the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down all manner of creatures in every forest, swamp, castle, and dungeon on their journey.”

“Invoke powerful magic, uncover helpful items, and level up you character to upgrade your stats before facing down menacing guardians.”

“Skate City” is an arcade-style skateboarding game that lets players pull off all sorts of tricks as the scroll across a preset course.

From the App Store: “Capture the heart and soul of street skating in a style that’s all your own. Push to perfect your flow and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations. Immerse yourself in the dynamic environments as morning fades to night, and the weather shifts unexpectedly.”

“Punch Planet” is a 2D fighting game that plays pretty similarly to “Street Fighter.” The game has a gritty neo-noir art style and an awesome animated intro to help you get into the action.

From the App Store: “Punch Planet is a competitive 2D Sci-Fi fighting game with a rich and immersive universe spanning exotic planets, advanced cities, and alien races.”

“Card of Darkness” is an interesting puzzle game with lots of humor and a relatively simple design. The game’s creators include Pendleton Ward and Zach Gage, who created “Adventure Time” and “SpellTower,” respectively.

From the App Store: “Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world – just by picking up the right cards.”

“‘Card of Darkness’ is a full-featured adventure designed around an accessible, minimalist, card game core.”