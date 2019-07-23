Apple is reportedly asking the Trump administration not to impose tariffs on parts for the new Mac Pro

caption Apple’s new Mac Pro. source Apple

Apple is requesting that the Trump administration exclude parts for its new Mac Pro computer from tariffs imposed on imports from China, Bloomberg reported.

Public filings spotted by Bloomberg suggest Apple is asking for components such as the Mac Pro’s stainless steel frame, internal cables, and other parts to be omitted from the tariff.

The news comes just after reports suggested Apple is moving its production of the Mac Pro from Texas to China.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple is asking the Trump administration to omit components for its new Mac Pro computer from tariffs imposed on goods imported from China, according to Bloomberg.

The report, which cites public filings posted by the Office of US Trade Representative, indicates that Apple is asking for parts such as the computer’s stainless steel frame, internal cables and circuit boards, wheels, and power supplies to be pardoned from the tariff. The company is also looking for tariff exclusions on accessories like the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, the report said. The filings do not mention the Mac Pro by name.

The report comes as Apple is shifting production of the Mac Pro from Texas to China, which Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported in June.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Read more: Apple already made some big changes to its MacBook lineup this year, and now it sounds like there are more new laptops coming this fall

Apple unveiled the $6,000 Mac Pro during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, marking the first time the desktop computer had been updated since 2013. The device features an all-new modular design that can easily be upgraded and altered to accommodate a user’s needs. Apple is also selling a $5,000 display and $1,000 stand to go with it.

Apple is reportedly seeking relief as President Trump indicated the trade war between the United States and China could be far from over, despite recent negotiations.

“We have a long way to go as far as tariffs where China is concerned,” Trump in a recent Cabinet meeting at the White House, as Business Insider sister publication Markets Insider reported. “If we want, we have another $325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want.”

Wall Street analysts have noted that the Trump administration’s 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of imports from China could make it more expensive for Apple to produce its products. A team of analysts at Morgan Stanley led by Katy Huberty wrote in a note from May that the iPhone XS could become $160 more expensive because of the tariff.