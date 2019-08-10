Apple has strange, entrancing ASMR videos on its YouTube channel that have nothing to do with Apple

source Apple/YouTube

Apple posted four “ASMR” videos to its YouTube channel without any explanation.

ASMR audio and videos are hyper-focused on gentle, quiet, sometimes repetitive motions or audio that’s designed to mesmerize, entrance, and relax.

Perhaps Apple wants everyone to chill out, or it’s advertising that its iPhones can produce great ASMR videos.

You can check out the videos below.

Apple suggests listening and watching the videos with headphones, which is typically recommended when listening to ASMR audio.

The videos are between six to ten minute long, and they’re extremely relaxing – almost therapeutic. So far, these videos have been extremely effective in chilling me out.

There’s nothing directly about Apple itself or its products in the videos. Perhaps Apple just wants all of us to chill out? Or perhaps it’s advertising that its iPhones can capture great ASMR videos.

Here’s Apple’s “Whispers from Ghost Forest” ASMR video.

Here’s Apple’s “Satisfying woodshop sounds” ASMR video.

Here’s Apple’s “Crunching sounds on the trail” ASMR video.

Here’s Apple’s “A calm rain at camp” ASMR video.