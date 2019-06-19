Best Buy expands Apple repair service program to every US store

caption Apple customers now have more options to get their devices serviced. source Getty/Ray Chavez

Apple said on Wednesday its customers can now get their products repaired at every location of Best Buy‘s almost 1,000 stores around the US.

This is due to an expanded partnership between the retailer and the tech giant.

Best Buy’s nearly 1,000 locations dwarf’s Apple’s 270-store footprint, providing many more locations for customers to get their items repaired.

The retailer has been increasingly focusing on services for its customers.

Best Buy and Apple are getting closer.

Before, only some Best Buy locations were part of Apple’s authorized service provider program. The program lets Best Buy’s technicians evaluate and fix Apple products using Apple parts without breaking Apple’s warranty and within the company’s AppleCare protection program.

“We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices,” said Best Buy’s president of services, Trish Walker. “We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers.”

There are now 1,800 third-party Apple service locations, Apple says. Best Buy’s nearly 1,000 locations dwarf Apple’s 272-store footprint in the US, providing many more locations for customers to get their items repaired. Additionally, many Best Buy stores are in places without an Apple Store at all, like Yuma, Arizona, Sioux City, Iowa, Twin Falls, Idaho, Casper, Wyoming and Bismarck, North Dakota.

The new expansion is likely part of Best Buy’s new focus on providing services to customers. In 2018, the retailer launched Total Tech Support, a $200-a-year subscription that provides tech support for everything in your home, from appliances to electronics, no matter where you bought it.

It has also acquired two health technology companies focused on senior care, Greatcall and Critical Signal Technologies.