These are the 10 best iPhone photos taken around the world according to Apple

Apple revealed the winners of its Shot on iPhone competition this week.

The selected images were taken around the world on phone models ranging from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone Xs Max.

The winners will have their images featured on billboards, in Apple retail stores, and online.

Of all the enhancements Apple has made to the iPhone in recent years, its camera upgrades may be the most apparent – especially when it comes to taking zoom shots, low-light photos, and portraits. And photographers have wasted no time finding creative ways to leverage these improvements in their work.

Earlier this year, Apple invited iPhone photographers to submit their best images as part of its Shot on iPhone challenge. The 10 selected winners, which Apple announced this week, will have their images featured on billboards in select cities, the company’s retail stores, and online. Apple says a variety of iPhone models were used to snap the winning shots, ranging from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone Xs Max.

Contestants were permitted to edit the photos through tools in the iPhone Photos app or with third-party software. The photos were evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of Pete Souza, who was the chief official White House photographer for President Obama, travel photographer Annet de Graaf, and Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller among many others.

Take a look at the winning photos below:

caption Photographer Instagram: @justphotons source Alex Jiang

Taken by Alex Jiang (US) on an iPhone Xs Max

caption Photographer Instagram: @blakemarvin source Blake Marvin

Taken by Blake Marvin (US) on an iPhone Xs Max

caption Photographer Instagram: @andrewgriswold source Andrew Griswold

Taken by Andrew Griswold (US) on an iPhone Xs

caption Photographer Instagram: @bernardantolin source Bernard Antolin

Taken by Bernard Antolin (US) on an iPhone Xs Max

caption Photographer Instagram: @darrensohphoto source Darren Soh

Taken by Darren Soh (Singapore) on an iPhone Xs Max

caption Photographer Instagram: @dinalf source Dina Alfasi

Taken by Dina Alfasi (Israel) on an iPhone X

caption Photographer Instagram: @liz.scarrott source Elizabeth Scarrott

Taken by Elizabeth Scarrott (US) on an iPhone 8 Plus

caption Photographer Instagram: @adidarmawan source LieAdi Darmawan

Taken by LieAdi Darmawan (US) on an iPhone Xs

caption Photographer Instagram: @yarosh.nikita_ source Nikita Yarosh

Taken by Nikita Yarosh (Belarus) on an iPhone 7

caption Photographer Instagram: @yungbrioche source Robert Glaser

Taken by Robert Glaser (Germany) on an iPhone 7