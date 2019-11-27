Apple Black Friday deals are available now — save on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook lineup

caption The iPhone 11 Pro is on sale for Black Friday when you trade in your old phone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple products are beautifully designed and ultra powerful, so it makes sense that you might want to get your hands on some of them for the holiday season.

Thankfully, several Apple products are on sale for Black Friday, including the iPhone 11 lineup, the Apple Watch, select MacBooks, and more.

Black Friday 2019 is officially in season, and it’s set to bring with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech products out there. Apple products are always at the top of many people’s shopping lists, and this year will be no different – thankfully, there will be plenty of deals on Apple devices to consider.

Whether you’re looking for a new iPhone 11 or a new Apple Watch, there should be some great deals out there for your needs. We’ve put together a list of our favorite Apple deals for Black Friday. Check them out below.

5 best Apple Black Friday deals in 2019:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

caption The iPhone 11 Pro is the best high-end iPhone you can buy, and it’s a great deal at this Black Friday sale price. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The latest and greatest iPhone has a ton to offer, including a far improved camera, better performance, and more. Safe to say, you might want to get your hands on one – and Best Buy is offering a pretty stellar deal. If you trade in your eligible smartphone and with qualified activation, you’ll be able to get an iPhone 11 Pro for up to $500 off its original price – bringing the total to a starting price of only $499.99. That’s a pretty incredible deal on a phone that usually comes at $1,000 or more.

Apple Watch Series 3

caption The Apple Watch Series 3 may be two years old, but it’s still a good bargain at this $129 Black Friday sale price. source Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best Apple Watch ever, but it’s also pretty expensive. If you want an Apple Watch at a reasonable price, then the Apple Watch Series 3 may be the way to go. The device still offers excellent fitness tracking, awesome notification management, and more – and Walmart is offering the device starting at only $129. You’ll only be able to take advantage of this deal on November 27 – so if you’re interested, it’s worth acting quick.

Check out more Apple Watch deals:

Apple iPad

caption The 10.2-inch iPad is the best iPad for most people, and with this Black Friday discount, it’s a smart choice. source Apple

The latest iPad is the iPad to go with for most people. It’s certainly powerful enough for the vast majority of users, plus it offers a sleek design and a relatively big, 10.2-inch display. That’s not to mention the fact that it’s super inexpensive – and for Black Friday, the iPad is even cheaper. You’ll get up to $100 off the iPad, but even the $80 off the entry-level model is an incredible deal, bringing the price down to only $249.99.

Apple MacBook Air

caption The MacBook Air is on sale for just $799 this Black Friday, which is a steal for a laptop this good. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The MacBook Air is a great laptop, thanks to its sleek and stylish design, excellent performance, and relatively low price – especially compared to other MacBook models. The base model of the MacBook Air comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage – which should be more than powerful enough for the vast majority of users. And, for Black Friday, you can get up to $300 off the MacBook Air, bringing the price down to an excellent $799.99.

Apple MacBook Pro

caption Every version of the MacBook Pro is on sale for Black Friday, so now is a great time to buy. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you want a little more oomph from your MacBook, then the MacBook Pro is worth considering. The 13-inch version of laptop starts with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, but specs only range up from there – so if you want something relatively powerful, the MacBook Pro is the way to go. For Black Friday, you can get up to an impressive $400 on certain MacBook Pro models, which are ideal for professionals, creatives, and so on.

Apple Black Friday FAQs

caption Apple does not typically have Black Friday sales, but other resellers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart do. source Apple

Does Apple have deals on Black Friday?

Apple itself rarely has massive Black Friday deals – but it does have one deal. Through Apple, you’ll be able to get a gift card of up to $200 when you buy select products. The deals we’ve noted above are a little better for those who only want one device, but if you plan on buying multiple devices, making use of that $200 gift card may be helpful.

How much do MacBooks cost on Black Friday?

A range of MacBook models will be discounted for Black Friday. Notably, you’ll be able to get up to a hefty $300 off the MacBook Air, and even bigger discounts on the MacBook Pro.

Does Amazon have Black Friday deals?

Amazon does indeed have Black Friday deals – and the retailer will offer a range of deals on Apple products. Some of the deals above you’ve seen are from Amazon.

