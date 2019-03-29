Apple has scrapped plans to release its AirPower wireless charging mat

source Apple

Apple has canceled plans to release its AirPower charging mat, the company told Business Insider in a statement on Friday. TechCrunch first reported the news.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,” Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said in a statement to Business Insider.

The decision not to release AirPower comes after reports indicated Apple had run into production issues related to heat management. Apple initially announced AirPower alongside the iPhone X in 2017 and had planned to launch it in 2018. The product was designed to charge up to three devices at once, and Apple touted it as being a convenient way to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Apple made a barrage of hardware announcements earlier this month leading up to its event on March 25, including new AirPods that can be ordered with an optional wireless charging compatible case. This sparked speculation that an AirPower launch could be imminent especially after an image of the charging pad appeared on the packaging for some customers that ordered Apple’s new AirPods.

Developing…