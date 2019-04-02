Apple’s AirPower is officially dead — here are 3 alternatives you can use to charge your Apple devices at the same time

source Apple

Apple canceled its AirPower charging mat because it does not meet the company’s high standards.

But other accessory makers like Belkin and Nomad sell products that can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time – here are our favorite AirPower alternatives.

After prolonged delays, Apple officially scrapped its AirPower wireless charging mat on Friday because it did not meet the company’s high standards. However, there are other options available for those who want to charge multiple Apple devices at once.

None of these products will be exactly the same as AirPower. When the company provided a preview of AirPower in 2017, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said it used a specific technology that enabled the devices to communicate and manage the charging process through one system. Based on that teaser, it looked like your iPhone would have been able to display the battery level of your Apple Watch and AirPods as they were charging as well.

While third-party alternatives won’t be able to provide the exact experience Apple had in mind, here’s a look at some of the most promising options currently available.

SliceCharge 2 Wireless Charging Mat – $59.95

The SliceCharge 2 is probably the closest alternative to AirPower that you’ll find, and it’s one of the least expensive too. The Qi-enabled wireless charging pad can power up to three devices at the same time, including an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The charger is covered in fabric and comes in white and navy blue color options.

Nomad Base Station – Apple Watch Edition – $139.95

Nomad’s Base Station is a more premium option that’s also capable of charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Other than its higher price and padded leather build, the main difference between Nomad’s charger and the SliceCharge 2 is that this one includes a built-in dock for the Apple Watch that supports nightstand mode. It’s important to remember that you’ll have to use this dock to charge the Apple Watch, as the Qi-enabled wireless charging pad will not support it. Nomad’s Base Station also includes LED lights that indicate when your devices are fully charged.

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock – $99.99

Belkin’s PowerHouse Charge Dock allows you to charge up your iPhone and Apple Watch alongside one another. It’s essentially a Lightning dock for your iPhone with an extension that includes a magnetic charging module for the Apple Watch. The company says it’s compatible with all generations of the Apple Watch and all iPhone models starting with the iPhone 6/6 Plus and higher.