The Apple Card is launching soon — here’s how to apply for one directly from your iPhone

Apple’s credit card, the Apple Card, will be launching this month.

The card lives in the Wallet app on your iPhone, but you can also order a physical card.

Here’s a look at how to set up the Apple Card once it becomes widely available in August.

Apple is finally about to release its credit card, the appropriately-named Apple Card, after unveiling it in March.

The company started rolling out the card to select users who signed up to be notified about its release, and it plans to launch the card more broadly later this month.

The Apple Card is a virtual credit card that lives in the iPhone’s Wallet app, but you can also choose to order a physical version that can be used at locations that don’t accept Apple Pay. The physical card doesn’t have any numbers printed on it, which could reduce the chances of your card getting compromised – a feature Apple has emphasized in its announcement and marketing of the card.

Through Apple Card, you’ll get 2% cash back in the form of Apple Cash any time you use Apple Pay for a purchase. Apple provides 3% cash back any time you buy something from Apple using Apple Card, whether it be from the company’s retail stores, iTunes, or the App Store, and 1% cash back whenever the physical card is used. Goldman Sachs is the bank Apple is working with to issue the card.

The Wallet app also provides a breakdown of your spending habits by organizing purchases according to category and can display the location of where a purchase took place on a map.

See below to learn about how to sign up for the Apple Card within the Wallet app.

First, make sure your iPhone’s software is up to date.

If you’re signing up for the Apple Card, you’ll want to make sure your iPhone is running on the latest version of iOS. Those who are currently able to apply for the Apple Card must be running iOS 12.4.

To update your iPhone, open the Settings menu, tap “General,” and choose “Software Update.”

Then, open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the option to add a new card, and select Apple Card to get started.

Launch your iPhone’s Wallet app and press the icon that looks like a plus sign in the upper-righthand corner.

The app will ask you what type of card you’d like to add to Apple Pay. If you’re able to apply for the Apple Card, you’ll see an option for Apple Card. Tap it to get started.

After selecting Apple Card, tap “Continue.”

After tapping the Apple Card option when adding a new card, you’ll be brought to a screen that briefly explains what the Apple Card is.

From here, you can tap the link above the Continue button to learn more about how your personal data will be managed, or tap the “Rates and Terms” button to learn more.

If you’re ready to apply, press the “Continue” button.

Enter your personal information.

Fill out your personal information when prompted. At first, you’ll be asked to enter your first and last name, date of birth, and phone number. You’ll also be asked to enter the last four digits of your social-security number.

Then enter your annual income.

Apple passes that information on to Goldman Sachs as part of the application process.

Agree to the Apple Card Terms and Conditions.

After reading the terms and conditions, press “Agree” to continue.

Accept your Apple Card offer.

Once you fill out your personal information and accept the terms and conditions, you’ll receive an offer for a credit card with a set credit limit and APR. If you’re satisfied with the offer, press “Accept Apple Card” after reading the offer terms and conditions.

You can make your Apple Card the default card for Apple Pay if you want.

After you’ve accepted your Apple Card offer, you can choose to set it as your default payment method for Apple Pay. You can also do this later in the Wallet app if you don’t want to decide right away.

Now your Apple Card has been added to your Wallet, and it’s ready for use.

While the physical version of the Apple Card will take a little bit to arrive in the mail, you can start using the card via your iPhone immediately online or at locations that accept Apple Pay.