If you lose your iPhone, you won’t be able to pay your Apple Card bill — because Apple didn’t make a normal banking portal for web browsers

source Apple

Apple launched its first-ever credit card last week, called the Apple Card.

The Apple Card lives entirely within the Wallet app in your iPhone.

That means if you lose your iPhone, you won’t have a way to pay off your Apple Card bills.

Apple did not make a traditional web portal for people to pay off their credit-card bills. It’s iPhone or bust.

Apple’s first-ever credit card is here – but it’s not without its issues.

While people are praising the Apple Card’s emphasis on simplicity, privacy, and ease of use, BuzzFeed News discovered one particular issue: If you lose your iPhone, you won’t be able to pay off your Apple Card bill.

That’s because the Apple Card lives entirely within the Wallet app in your iPhone. So if you don’t have an iPhone to pay, you’re out of luck.

Apple Support recommends using another iOS device with the Wallet app, like an iPad, or reaching out to Apple Support to make a payment over the phone. But obviously this is nowhere as convenient as most credit cards, which will let you pay your bills through apps or web browsers on pretty much any computing device.

Hopefully, Apple will work out the kinks to its credit card, and provide a separate way to pay for bills, sans iPhone. Ideally, Apple would have a secure website that could verify your identity through your Apple ID, and possibly your phone and Social Security number. But if you have an Apple Card, just remember to hold onto your iPhone extra tight – if you lose your phone, it’s like also losing your wallet.