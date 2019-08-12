Your Apple Card changes colors depending on what you buy — here’s how it works

caption Here’s how the Apple Card looks once you start making purchases. source YouTube/MKBHD

Apple’s first-ever credit card finally launched this month.

The Apple Card lives in the Wallet app on your iPhone, and shows you a ton of information about your spending habits.

One of the coolest features of the Apple Card is that its color will change depending on what you buy – meaning almost every customer should have different-looking cards.

The Apple Card, announced back in March, finally went live last week.

It couldn’t be easier to apply for one: If you have an iPhone and live in the US, just open up the Wallet app on your phone, select Apple Card, enter some personal information, agree to some terms and conditions, and voilà – you have a brand-new credit card, courtesy of Apple, Mastercard, and Goldman Sachs.

The Apple Card has a lot going on – it hides your identifying information and uses machine learning to translate difficult transactions into beautiful graphs, for example – but one of its most nifty features is how it visualizes your spending habits.

The Apple Card that lives in your iPhone actually changes color based on your purchases. It’s really cool. Here’s how it works.

When you first receive your Apple Card, it will look totally blank inside the Wallet app, like so.

source YouTube/MKBHD

YouTuber Marques Brownlee noticed that once he made his first purchase with the Apple Card, the white card in his Wallet app immediately changed color, adding a big splotch of this orange hue.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The Apple Card in your Wallet app adds a little bit of color to the overall gradient depending on your spending habits.

source Michael Short/Getty Images

This image shows all of the possible spending categories, and their respective colors. If you use the Apple Card on flights and hotels, more green should show up on your card; do more shopping, and you’ll see more yellow.

source Apple

Apple also uses these color-coded categories to visualize your spending habits on a daily and weekly basis. In the example below, the user did lots of shopping at the beginning of the month, but paid for more entertainment and services towards the end of the month.

source Apple

Of course, this is a great incentive to use the Apple Card: If you really want to understand <i>how</i> you spend, these graphs and visualizations provide feedback in a way that’s easy to understand.

source Apple

