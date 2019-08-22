The Apple Card just launched this week — here’s how it stacks up against other similar credit cards

caption The Apple Card has arrived. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple just launched the Apple Card this week, which you can use through the iPhone’s Wallet app or an optional titanium card.

What really sets the Apple Card apart is its lack of fees, considering it doesn’t charge any fees for late payments or balance transfers.

But its rewards system feels a bit limited compared to some other available options.

Apple just launched the Apple Card on Monday, a digital-first credit card that lives in the iPhone’s Wallet app. It’s now available for iPhone users in the United States after it launched for a small number of users earlier this month.

Among the biggest advantage that the Apple Card offers is its lack of fees. Not only is there no annual fee, but there are no fees period – not even penalty or transaction fees.

But other options have more to offer when it comes to rewards and flexibility. Amazon, for example, offers 5% back on purchases made on Amazon.com and Whole Foods, while Apple only gives you 3% back on Apple purchases. You can also only get 2% back on purchases if you use Apple Pay, whereas the Citi Double Cash card gives you 2% back on all purchases. (The advantage with Apple, though, is that you get your cash back right away, rather than having to wait until your balance is paid).

Here’s a quick look at how the Apple Card compares to other cards without annual fees from Citi, Capital One, and Amazon.

Apple Card

Rewards

3% back in Daily Cash on purchases from Apple (Apple Store, App Store, iTunes)

3% back in Daily Cash on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries

2% back in Daily Cash on all Apple Card transactions made through Apple Pay

1% back in Daily Cash on all Apple Card transactions made through the physical card

APR for purchases

Between 12.99% and 23.99%

Fees

Annual: None

Transactions: None

Penalty: None

Sign-up bonus

None

Citi Double Cash Card

Rewards

2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, then 1% when you pay. Must pay the minimum balance on time).

APR for purchases

Between 15.99% and 25.99%

Fees

Annual: None

Transactions: Balance transfer – $5 or 3% of transfer amount; Cash advance – $10 or 5% of the amount of cash advance; Foreign Transaction – 3% of each purchase in United States dollars.

Penalty: Late payment – None for the first payment, up to $39 after that; Returned payment – up to $39

Sign-up bonus

0% introductory APR for balance transfers for 18 months from date of first transfer if transfer is made within four months of opening your account.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

Rewards

5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods (with Prime)

3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods (non-Prime)

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores

1% on all other purchases

APR for purchases

Between 16.49% and 24.49%

Fees

Annual: None

Transactions: Balance transfers – $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer; Cash advances – $10 or 5% of the amount of each transaction

Penalty: Late payment – Up to $39; Return payment – Up to $39

Sign-up bonus

$70 Amazon gift card upon approval (Prime)

$50 Amazon gift card upon approval (non-Prime)

Capital One Quicksilver Rewards

Rewards

1.5% cash back on every purchase

APR for purchases

0% APR for the first 15 months; Between 16.24% and 26.24% after

Fees

Annual: None

Transactions: Balance transfers – 3% of the amount of each transferred balance during first 15 months that account is open or a promotional APR offered, none for transferred balances at the Purchase APR after first 15 months that your account is open; Cash advances – $10 or 3% of the amount of each cash advance

Penalty: Late payment – Up to $39

Sign-up bonus