People are roasting Apple’s sleek new credit card after the company said leather and denim may permanently stain it

Apple says certain fabrics like leather and denim may permanently discolor the titanium Apple Card.

It also suggests storing it in bags, wallets, and pockets made of soft material and warns against keeping it with loose change or keys.

This prompted some roasting on Twitter, with some poking fun at the guidelines and others expressing concern about the card’s practicality.

If you’re planning on ordering Apple’s sleek new titanium credit card after signing up for the Apple Card, you’ll want to be careful about how and where you store it.

Certain fabrics like leather and denim may result in a permanent discoloration that won’t wash off, the company says on a support page for the Apple Card.

Apple also has specific guidelines for how to store your Apple Card to avoid this type of situation. The company says you should store it in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials and warns against keeping your titanium credit card in pockets or bags that contain keys or loose change.

Apple also suggests placing it in a billfold where it wouldn’t be touching another credit card, since doing either of these things could scratch the card.

That raised some concerns over how practical and convenient it is to carry around the Apple Card.

Avoid putting your card in a leather wallet. For real. Like how your holding your iPhone 4 like a normal person would block the antennas. It is WILD people still buy Apple products. — Caleb Romo (@_Caleb_R) August 22, 2019

Who does all this stuffs like cleaning card with clothe , wear specific pants , no contact with leather ????? ????‍♂️#AppleCard https://t.co/jmmdmZvYgS — Debasish Dash (@TheDashDD) August 22, 2019

Apple: Don't keep your Apple Card in leather or denim. Also Apple: Keep your Apple Card in a wallet or pocket. Aren't most wallets and pockets leather and denim? — Azean (@Azean244) August 22, 2019

And of course, some Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the guidelines.

Apple recommends you carry your new #AppleCard in a pocket made of soft material. Will one of these work? pic.twitter.com/zDAtfQdzSU — Brenda Gilpatrick (@bgilpatrick) August 22, 2019

“Hello! I I am here to pay with my Apple Card!” pic.twitter.com/EpMIOEPe08 — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 22, 2019

Apple: would you like a $250 AppleCare plan for your credit card to protect it from denim and leather damage? Everyone: pic.twitter.com/22OMvPVZYB — annjawn (@itsrealannjawn) August 22, 2019

Siri, tell Alexa to fetch me a denim and leather resistant Amazon card. — Mossback (@Mossback) August 22, 2019

I got a new outfit for use with my Apple Card. https://t.co/7wPKRRP8pg pic.twitter.com/jSHYzJy4mr — Jason Hirschhorn (@JasonHirschhorn) August 22, 2019

If your Apple Card does happen to get dirty, the support website instructs you on the proper way to clean it. The page notes that the Apple Card should be cleaned with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth, and Apple advises using isopropyl alcohol.

It’s also important to remember that the Apple Card is free. If it does get scratched or damaged, you can order a new one, though you’ll be restricted to using your card digitally while you wait for your new card to arrive. And if you do want to use the digital card at a brick-and-mortar location, you’ll have to make sure it accepts Apple Pay. Apple said in January that 65% of all retail locations in the United States supported its mobile payment service.