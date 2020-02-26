Apple CEO Tim Cook says the coronavirus is a ‘fairly dynamic situation’ and a challenge at annual shareholders meeting

source Getty

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak may be the biggest challenge to Apple’s business at the moment. It prompted the company to issue a rare revision to its revenue guidance for the March quarter after temporarily closing many of its stores and corporate offices in China. And more broadly, the outbreak caused global stocks to plummet earlier this week.

But the coronavirus didn’t emerge as a major talking point during Apple’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly touched on the outbreak, calling it “a fairly dynamic situation” and saying that it has caused “a challenge” for the firm.

“First priority is the health and safety of our employees and our partners,” Cook said during the meeting. “That’s where our energies are.”

In a rare move, Apple revised its quarterly revenue guidance earlier this month citing supply constraints and weakened demand caused by the outbreak. The revision came after the company temporarily closed its stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China. Apple corporate offices and contact centers have since reopened, and the company has resumed business at more than half of its retail stores in China, as Bloomberg reported.

But Apple said its iPhone manufacturing sites are ramping up more slowly than expected, which is part of the reason it said it does not expect to meet its estimated revenue of between $63 billion and $67 billion for the March quarter.

The coronavirus wasn’t a focal point during the meeting, but some advocates of shareholder proposals did mentioned it in their remarks. One advocate speaking on behalf of proposal six, which would require that Apple be more transparent with investors about its policies on freedom of expression, cited the coronavirus in her statements, for example. She said that the repression of free speech in China could restrict the ability of people to communicate about the outbreak.

The coronavirus has made it difficult to make predictions about Apple’s performance and its future products. The company did not issue a new estimate for its March quarter revenue, but only said that it did not expect to meet the target range it had initially set. Reports on whether or not Apple’s upcoming devices will be delayed have also been mixed. Bloomberg reported that the rumored low-cost iPhone Apple is said to be working on is still on track to debut in March, while Nikkei Asian Review suggested the launch may be delayed, for example.

This story is developing, please refresh for the latest information.