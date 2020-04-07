Apple CEO Tim Cook joined Lady Gaga on ‘The Tonight Show’ to announce a $10 million donation for fighting coronavirus

Lady Gaga on Facetime with Apple CEO Tim Cook while appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared in a surprise Facetime phone call with Lady Gaga on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night.
  • Cook’s appearance was part of a planned announcement: Apple is donating $10 million to Gaga’s “One World: Together at Home” fundraiser event, which directly supports the World Health Organization’s fight against the spread of coronavirus.
  • “One World: Together at Home” is scheduled to air on April 18, and will feature a cavalcade of celebrities – from Elton John to Billie Eilish.
