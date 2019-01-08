Tim Cook made over $15 million in 2018 — that’s 283 times more than the median Apple employee earned

source Getty

Apple revealed that CEO Tim Cook was paid $15,682,219 in 2018 in an SEC filing.

That doesn’t include $121 million in Apple stock that vested last year.

The median Apple employee makes $55,426.

It’s good to be Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The leader of the iPhone giant made over $15 million in 2018, according to a new filing with the SEC.

That includes a base salary of $3 million, $12 million in incentives for hitting performance goals related to sales and operating income, and $294,082 to pay for Cook’s private jet fare.

That’s not including the massive stock incentives that Apple also provides to its chief executive as part of a 2011 grant. Cook cashed in $121 million of stock that vested earlier this year. Cook still has over 1.5 million Apple shares that haven’t vested, worth about $189 million at the current share price.

Apple also revealed on Tuesday how much money its median employee makes: $55,426. That means that of Apple’s 132,000 total employees, half make less than that, and half make more. Lots of Apple employees work in its retail stores and with AppleCare and they factor into the median employee compensation.

For example, Facebook’s median employee makes significantly more: Over $240,000 per year. But Facebook doesn’t have retail or call center workers.

Cook’s compensation, not counting his restricted stock, is 283 times what the median Apple employee makes, according to the filing. Other Apple executives were also well-paid last year. CFO Luca Maestri, general counsel Kate Adams, retail head Angela Ahrendts, and COO Jeff Williams all made over $26 million each, according to the SEC filing.

“We believe the compensation paid to our named executive officers for 2018 appropriately reflects and rewards their contribution to our performance,” Apple states in the filing.

Cook said in 2015 that he plans to give his entire fortune to charity. In 2018, he donated nearly $5 million in Apple stock to an unspecified charity, according to an SEC filing.