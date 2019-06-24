This could be our first look at the packaging for Apple’s new titanium credit card

source Apple

Apple is currently testing the Apple Card with Apple Store employees, according to Bloomberg.

A photo of what could be the Apple Card’s retail packaging has surfaced on Twitter thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, depicting a design that resembles the digital version of the card.

Apple has not yet set a release date for the card, but has previously said it will launch in the United States this summer.

Apple Card, the tech giant’s first credit card that it’s offering in partnership with Goldman Sachs, has both a digital and physical component. While the card is built into the iPhone’s Wallet app, the company also offers a physical card made of titanium so that users can shop in locations where Apple Pay isn’t accepted yet.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman obtained an Apple Card and posted an image of the titanium card’s packaging to Twitter, potentially providing a first look at what consumers signing up for the card can expect. Based on Gurman’s photo, it looks like the card will come in bright packaging that matches the design of the digital card, which color-codes different types of purchases to provide a visual representation of how you’re spending your money.

Finally got mine pic.twitter.com/xr4TvLc8T2 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 22, 2019

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment regarding the Apple Card’s packaging and whether it’s testing the card with retail employees.

In addition to testing the Apple Card with retail employees, the iPhone maker is said to have allowed a small subset of its corporate workers and some Goldman Sachs employees to try out its new credit card.

Apple has not specified when the card will launch beyond this summer. It will be available in the United States when it debuts, but the company is reportedly looking into an expansion to Europe, according to Bloomberg.

Apple unveiled the Apple Card in March alongside its new subscription services for television, news, and gaming, signalling a big push by the firm into digital services.

New offerings like the Apple Card and Apple TV Plus could provide a two-fold benefit for Apple: They could help the firm bring in additional services revenue at a time when iPhone revenue is falling, and they might give consumers more reason to stick with Apple’s smartphones over those from the competition.

When the Apple Card launches in the coming months, users will be able to sign up through their iPhone. The card will have no annual, late, or international fees, and provides customers with a percentage of every purchase amount made through Apple Card in the form of Daily Cash, which can be used to pay off your card balance.

Apple has also emphasized security and privacy when it comes to the Apple Card, saying it doesn’t see where a consumer shopped, what they purchased, or how much they paid. The titanium card also has no card number, signature, expiration date, or CVV security code, which Apple claims makes it more secure than any other physical card. A unique card number is generated on the iPhone and stored on the same security chip inside the device that’s used for Apple Pay purchases.