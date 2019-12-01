Apple Cyber Monday deals include discounts on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook lineup — here are the best deals

caption If you trade in an old phone and activate the new iPhone 11 at Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T, you can save up to $500. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple products are often at the top of many people’s shopping lists, and they can be expensive, so it’s always nice when you can find them on sale. Luckily, this Cyber Monday, many Apple products are being discounted.

Although the price cuts aren’t huge, they are among the best we’ve seen for these specific devices. Even new Apple products like the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and 2019 MacBook Air are on sale. You can also find older devices at a discount.

We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday Apple deals that are available right now and we’ll continuously update this page with more as they arrive.

5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals in 2019:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cyber Monday deals

caption The iPhone 11 Pro is on sale for Cyber Monday when you trade in an older phone. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The iPhone 11 lineup includes three of the best smartphones you can buy. For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is offering a pretty stellar deal. If you trade in an eligible smartphone and activate the phone on Verizon, Sprint, ot AT&T, you’ll be able to get an iPhone 11 Pro for up to $500 off its original price – bringing the total to a starting price of only $499.99. That’s a pretty incredible deal on a phone that usually comes at $1,000 or more. Of course, discounts will vary based on the phone you trade in.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cyber Monday deals

caption The cellular Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $229 this Cyber Monday. source Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best Apple Watch ever, but it’s also expensive. If you want an Apple Watch for less than $300, then the Apple Watch Series 3 with a cellular connection is a solid option. It offers excellent fitness tracking, notifications for most apps, LTE, and more. A couple of deals have already sold out, so you may want to act quickly.

Check out more Apple Watch deals:

Apple iPad Cyber Monday deals

caption The new 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for Cyber Monday. source Apple

The new 10.2-inch is the best iPad for most people’s needs. It’s powerful, offers a sleek design, and has a relatively big 10.2-inch display. It works with the Apple Pencil, too. With this Cyber Monday deal, you’ll save $80 on the entry-level model at Best Buy and Amazon. For $249.99, it’s an excellent deal.

Apple MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

caption The MacBook Air is $200 off for Cyber Monday. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The MacBook Air is a great laptop, and it’s on sale for Cyber Monday. The base model of the MacBook Air comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage; and you can get it for less than $1,000. The $200 discount brings the price down to $899.99 on the base model, and you can get the 256GB version for $1,099.99.

Apple MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals

caption Every version of the MacBook Pro is on sale for Cyber Monday. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

If you want a little more power from your laptop, then the MacBook Pro is worth considering, thanks to these discounts. Whether you want the 13-inch, 15.4-inch, or 16-inch MacBook Pro, you’re in luck because they’re all on sale. You can save up to $400 on certain MacBook Pro models.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday?

source Getty

Apple usually doesn’t have Cyber Monday deals, but this year, it’s offering gift cards for the Apple Store when you buy certain products.

Of course, these aren’t straight discounts on the products themselves, but if you want to buy even more Apple merch in the near future, having that gift card will be a blessing. Most of the other deals in this article are better ones, but there are a few products at the Apple Store that aren’t getting discounts elsewhere. We’ve listed the deals below.

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals