After announcing the iPhone 11, Apple has already stopped selling 3 older models of the iPhone — here’s the list of discontinued devices

caption The three new models of the iPhone 11 have left little need for the iPhone XS and XS Max. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Apple just unveiled this year’s updates to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, but it could be the end of the line for other devices in Apple’s lineup.

Apple’s website no longer offers the iPhone XS or XS Max, both of which were introduced last year, and the iPhone 7 has apparently been discontinued. The older versions of the iPad and Apple Watch have been replaced as well.

Apple still sells some older model devices through its refurbished store, and pre-orders for the latest models are already live.

Apple just unveiled its new iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch devices to its lineup, but a few of the company’s older devices seem to be headed for the graveyard.

While pre-orders for the newly announced iPhone 11, the seventh generation iPad, and the Apple Watch series 5 are already live, Apple’s website is no longer selling the iPhone XS or XS Max, both of which debuted a year ago. The iPhone 10R, which was announced at the same time as the XS and XS Max, is still available.

The iPhone 7, which was released in 2016, has apparently been discontinued as well. Apple has also replaced the 9.7 inch iPad with the 10.2 inch model, and the new Apple Watch has replaced the series 4.

Apple took a similar approach with its product line last year. The company discontinued the iPhone X, which was replaced by the iPhone XS, as well as the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and iPhone SE.

The iPhone 11 and seventh generation iPad will be available on September 30, while the series 5 Apple Watch will be available in stores on September 20. Apple will also release iOS 13, the latest update to the iPhone software, on September 19.

The iPhone 8 is now the cheapest available iPhone at $450, while iPhone 11 prices start at $699. Prices for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are most comparable to the XS and XS Max, begin at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The XS and XS Max launched at the same price point last year.

Apple confirmed that these devices have been discontinued in an email to Business Insider, though they may be available through third-party sellers. If you’re still interested in purchasing these discontinued Apple devices, you might be able to find them in Apple’s refurbished products store for a discount. The shop currently offers the iPhone X, 9.7 inch iPads, and series 4 Apple Watches.

