Apple’s back-to-school deals include discounts on Macs and iPads, plus you can get a free pair of Beats headphones

source getty

Apple products are hot commodities during the back-to-school season, but they are often a bit pricey.

Every year, Apple offers an education discount on its products, including MacBooks, Macs, and iPads.

This year, students and educators can also get a pair of Beats headphones for free when they buy a Mac, MacBook, or iPad.

You can also save 20% on AppleCare+ device protection and 50% on Apple Music.

Here’s who can get the education discount and the best deals you can get with it.

We may be in the middle of summer, but it’s already time to start thinking about the back-to-school season. Apple has announced a series of great deals on products for students and educators, so they can get discounts on laptops, tablets, software, and accessories.

With the education discount, students, school staff, and students’ parents can save up to $400 on Macs, $50 on select iPads, 5-10% on accessories, 50% on Apple Music, and 20% on AppleCare+ device protection. If you buy a Mac or iPad, you can also get a free pair of Beats headphones.

If you’re eligible for student pricing and don’t see the discounted prices, you’ll need head to Apple’s back-to-school site first.

It’s also important to note that the deals run through September 26, 2019 – so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something you’re interested in.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Apple back-to-school deals or shop all education discounts here.

Who is eligible for Apple education discounts?

source Apple

To take advantage of these Apple Education Discounts, you need to currently be a student, teacher, school board member, or parent of a student. You can read Apple’s terms and conditions here.

Here’s who is eligible for the Apple Education Discount:

K-12 staff: Anyone who currently works at a public or private K-12 school can get the discounts. Homeschool teachers are also eligible, as are currently serving school board members who have been elected or appointed to their posts. PTA or PTO executives who are currently serving and were elected or appointed can also get the deals.

Anyone who currently works at a public or private K-12 school can get the discounts. Homeschool teachers are also eligible, as are currently serving school board members who have been elected or appointed to their posts. PTA or PTO executives who are currently serving and were elected or appointed can also get the deals. Higher Education staff and students: Anyone who works at an institution of Higher Education and any students who are attending or have been accepted into the Higher Education system can get the discounts.

Anyone who works at an institution of Higher Education and any students who are attending or have been accepted into the Higher Education system can get the discounts. Higher Education Parents: Parents can get the discounts when they buy devices for their children if their children are currently attending or have been accepted into a public or private Higher Education institution.

Get a free pair of Beats headphones and 50% off Apple Music

source Apple

Looking to buy a Mac or iPad for school? You may as well get a free pair of Beats headphones when you make the purchase. If you buy any Mac or iPad Pro from Apple, you’ll get a pair of Beats headphones.

If you get an iPad Pro or iPad, you can get a free pair of BeatsX or Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. If you prefer to get the Studio3 headphones, you’ll get a $199 credit to buy a pair.

To get a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for free, you just need to buy any iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air.

Students can also get a deal on an Apple Music subscription. For the first six months, Apple Music is free, and after that initial period, you’ll pay a special student rate of $4.99 a month for a savings of $5 a month.

Here are the best Beats and Apple Music back-to-school deals:

Save up to $400 on a Mac or MacBook

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple has announced a number of great deals on Mac computers for students, too, so if you are buying a Mac, you could get a pretty great discount as well as a free pair of Beats Studio3 headphones.

All of Apple’s current Mac computers are being discounted, so whether you want the affordable MacBook Air or the powerful iMac Pro, you should be able to find a pretty sweet discount.

Apple is offering 20% off AppleCare+ device protection, too. If you want to make sure your expensive new MacBook can be repaired for free (or at least for less), you should really take advantage of the deal.

You can also get a bundle of pro software for $199.99 that includes Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion 5, Compressor 4, and MainStage 3.

Here are the best Mac and MacBook back-to-school deals:

Save up to $50 on an iPad

source Apple

If you’re in the market for an iPad, you could get a pretty sweet deal, too. Apple is offering up to $50 off some of its iPad models for students, so it’s worth buying an iPad through Apple’s education store. There are also some pretty great deals on accessories for the iPad.

When you buy one of these iPads, you can get a free pair of BeatsX or Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones, too. If you want the Studio3 headphones, you’ll get a $199 credit to buy a pair, but you’ll pay the remaining $150 balance.

Apple is offering 20% off AppleCare+ device protection, too. If you want to make sure that expensive new iPad can be repaired for free (or at least for less), you should really take advantage of the deal.

Here are the best iPad back-to-school deals: