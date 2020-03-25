These Apple-designed sneakers just sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. Here’s the history behind the rare shoes.

source Heritage Auctions

A pair of Apple sneakers from the 1990s just sold for $9,687 in an online auction.

Apple merchandise has always drawn interest from the brand’s biggest fans, especially apparel designed only for employees.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Die-hard Apple fans don’t just want the latest iPhone.

Some want vintage Apple merch made for employees – and they’re willing to pay for it. A pair of sneakers designed exclusively for Apple employees in the mid-1990s just sold for nearly $10,000, Gizmodo reported.

The expensive sneakers are only the latest sale in Apple’s long history of exclusive and sought-after merch.

Apple T-shirts have long been collectors’ items. In the 1980s, Apple had a company store for employees, closed to the public, where it sold merch with different logos and slogans. Many became highly coveted, as fewer than 100 shirts of some designs were produced.

caption Apple shirts. source RR Auction

Source: Chicago Tribune

One of the most famous pieces from that period was a hoodie worn by Apple staff around the time the original Mac was launched, right before the famous “1984” Superbowl commercial. It reads “90 HRS/WK AND LOVING IT.”

caption Apple hoodie. source RR Auction

Source: Business Insider

Now, Apple sells some merch to the public at its spaceship headquarters in Cupertino, like this tote bag…

caption Apple tote bag. source Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

…and these onesies with the Apple logo.

caption Apple-themed onesies. source Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Special apparel is also available at WWDC, Apple’s annual conference for software developers.

caption WWDC merch. source Kif Leswing

Source: Business Insider

The most sought-after Apple merch, though, remains apparel only available to employees.

caption Apple store employee. source Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images for Apple

These sneakers were created exclusively for Apple employees in the 1990s.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Heritage Auctions

Despite some light wear, they sold for $9,687 after 20 bids.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Heritage Auctions

Strangely, the same type of sneakers with less wear and tear went up for auction in 2017 starting at $15,000, but they are still listed as “Not Sold.”

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Heritage Auctions

Source: Heritage Auction

Steve Jobs was notoriously a New Balance fan, so it makes sense that Apple would make sneakers for employees.

caption Steve Jobs. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

A similar, but slightly different pair sold on Poshmark for $2,500, according to the website.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Poshmark

Source: Poshmark

These sneakers were made by Reebok for Apple.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Poshmark

Like the recently sold sneakers, they have a rainbow Apple logo on the tongue…

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Poshmark

…and on the side.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Poshmark

This pair definitely has the same design idea as the $10,000 pair, though these look more worn and have a different shape to them.

caption Apple employee sneakers. source Poshmark

In 2018, Versace posted a photo that sneakerheads almost immediately pointed out looked like Apple’s classic sneakers, leading to speculation that they might produce the iconic look. So far, the brand has not produced any Apple-related sneakers.

Source: Esquire