These Apple-designed sneakers just sold for nearly $10,000 at auction. Here’s the history behind the rare shoes.

- source
- Heritage Auctions
- A pair of Apple sneakers from the 1990s just sold for $9,687 in an online auction.
- Apple merchandise has always drawn interest from the brand’s biggest fans, especially apparel designed only for employees.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Die-hard Apple fans don’t just want the latest iPhone.
Some want vintage Apple merch made for employees – and they’re willing to pay for it. A pair of sneakers designed exclusively for Apple employees in the mid-1990s just sold for nearly $10,000, Gizmodo reported.
The expensive sneakers are only the latest sale in Apple’s long history of exclusive and sought-after merch.
Apple T-shirts have long been collectors’ items. In the 1980s, Apple had a company store for employees, closed to the public, where it sold merch with different logos and slogans. Many became highly coveted, as fewer than 100 shirts of some designs were produced.
- source
- RR Auction
Source: Chicago Tribune
One of the most famous pieces from that period was a hoodie worn by Apple staff around the time the original Mac was launched, right before the famous “1984” Superbowl commercial. It reads “90 HRS/WK AND LOVING IT.”
- source
- RR Auction
Source: Business Insider
Now, Apple sells some merch to the public at its spaceship headquarters in Cupertino, like this tote bag…
Source: Business Insider
…and these onesies with the Apple logo.
Special apparel is also available at WWDC, Apple’s annual conference for software developers.
- source
- Kif Leswing
Source: Business Insider
The most sought-after Apple merch, though, remains apparel only available to employees.
- source
- Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images for Apple
These sneakers were created exclusively for Apple employees in the 1990s.
- source
- Heritage Auctions
Despite some light wear, they sold for $9,687 after 20 bids.
- source
- Heritage Auctions
Strangely, the same type of sneakers with less wear and tear went up for auction in 2017 starting at $15,000, but they are still listed as “Not Sold.”
- source
- Heritage Auctions
Source: Heritage Auction
Steve Jobs was notoriously a New Balance fan, so it makes sense that Apple would make sneakers for employees.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty
A similar, but slightly different pair sold on Poshmark for $2,500, according to the website.
- source
- Poshmark
Source: Poshmark
These sneakers were made by Reebok for Apple.
- source
- Poshmark
Like the recently sold sneakers, they have a rainbow Apple logo on the tongue…
- source
- Poshmark
…and on the side.
- source
- Poshmark
This pair definitely has the same design idea as the $10,000 pair, though these look more worn and have a different shape to them.
- source
- Poshmark
In 2018, Versace posted a photo that sneakerheads almost immediately pointed out looked like Apple’s classic sneakers, leading to speculation that they might produce the iconic look. So far, the brand has not produced any Apple-related sneakers.
Source: Esquire