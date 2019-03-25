Here are the best answers we have to your questions about Apple’s new credit card, news app, TV and gaming services

caption Tim Cook and Oprah Winfrey source Apple

Apple announced a slew of new entertainment services on Monday.

The event was filled with celebrity guest appearances, and felt like a cross between a Hollywood red carpet event and a typical tech news conference.

Apple offered glimpses of its upcoming products, but left a lot of questions unanswered.

Here’s what we know with regards to the biggest, most obvious questions about these products.

Apple held a star-studded event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Monday.

It was a wild event that felt like a cross between a Hollywood red carpet premiere and your typical Apple event.

Apple also surprised the crowd by announcing a new credit card, as a premium paid Apple News app and a subscription gaming service.

Apple shared a lot of information, but also left a lot of questions unanswered. Here’s what we know with regards to the biggest questions you might have.

What’s this about a new News service?

Apple News Plus is a new service in the Apple News app. Apple promises that News Plus will include access to 300 publications for $10/month. Apple says the first month is free.

Where is the list of all 300 publications?

That’s unclear. Apple hasn’t published the full list, even in its official press release. You’ll presumably be able to see all the publications once you sign up for the service.

A year ago, Apple bought Texture, which includes access to 200 magazines. Texture reportedly became the basis for the new subscription service, but Apple News Plus goes beyond that foundation with access to more publications including the Wall Street Journal and the LA Times.

It’s not clear whether that $10/month will get you access to every story from every publication, so don’t cancel your WSJ subscription just yet.

When can I get it?

Right now, for most users. Apple News Plus requires you to update your iPhone to iOS version 12.2, or your Mac to macOS 10.14.4. Both of those updates are rolling out now, and add News Plus to the existing Apple News app.

Read more about Apple News+ and why you may want to give it a try.

What’s this about a new gaming service for iPhones and Macs?

Apple just announced Arcade, a subscription service for iOS and Mac devices. It will feature 100 original new games at launch, and more coming every month, Apple says.

How much will it cost?

Apple didn’t announce pricing. It says the service will be available in the Fall.

Read more about Arcade and what you might want to buy it.

What’s this about Apple creating its own TV shows?

Apple is creating another new service it calls Apple TV Plus.

There will be shows from Steven Spielberg; Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell; Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and many other big names. Oprah will also be producing at least two documentaries and hosting her book club.

How can I watch it?

The new Apple TV app has a new interface and a new section for kids, and is rolling out now.

source Reuters/Stephen Lam

It will allow you to easily sign up for individual streaming services like HBO or Showtime, paying for each channel individually.

When Apple TV Plus launches later this year, it’ll give access to the new service, too.

Do I need to buy an Apple TV device to use the new app on my TV?

No. Apple says it plans to get the app included in smart TVs from makers like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Vizio. The app will also be coming to Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices too.

Read more about the new Apple TV app and why you may want to buy it.

How much will Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple didn’t say, but given the Hollywood stars involved, it will cost something. The company also didn’t say when it would be available, but promised more info about the service in the fall.

Read everything we learned about TV+ and why you may want to eventually buy it.

Did Apple really announce its own credit card?

Yes. Apple is releasing a new credit card to be used with Apple Pay. There will also be an unusual-looking titanium physical credit card available, to be used at spots that don’t accept Apple Pay.

Why should I consider getting a credit card from Apple?

Apple says that there will be no annual fees, no late fees and low interest rates. Apple will also be offering immediate cash-back rewards, deposited daily, on all purchases, ranging from 1% to 3%. It also has budgeting tools to help you see what you’re spending your money on, straight from the iPhone’s Wallet app.

Read here for more information on Apple card and why you may want to sign up for it.