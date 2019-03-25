All the celebrities and big names in attendance at Apple’s big March event

Apple announced a number of new services and products at its event Monday on its campus in Cupertino, California.

The tech giant revealed it was producing original content for its Apple TV Plus streaming service, featuring some of the most notable film directors and popular actors.

Apple has signed on some big names for Apple TV Plus, the new streaming video service it unveiled on Monday.

During the launch event at Apple’s headquarters, CEO Tim Cook welcomed a succession of movie and TV industry bigwigs to the stage to announce what they have coming to Apple TV Plus. The goal is for them produce a line up of must-watch original content that turns Apple into a major player, along Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, in the streaming business.

Various tech industry and finance executives were also on hand for the big event.

Before the event kicked off, a number of celebrities were already spotted on sight at Apple Park. One was Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

The event itself took place inside an auditorium on Apple’s campus that’s named after the late Apple CEO. This is what the Steve Jobs Theater looks like from the outside.

A number of major media executives were in attendance, including Roku CEO Anthony Wood. Apple announced that its revamped Apple TV app is coming to competitor devices, including Roku.

David Solomon, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, was also spotted. Apple and Goldman teamed up on the new Apple Card, which will be provided by Mastercard.

Venture capitalist Ron Conway, who founded the investment firm SV Angel, was seen walking toward the Steve Jobs Theater.

So was Dropbox CEO Drew Houston.

Jada Pinkett Smith was spotted in the crowd, although no partnership between Apple and the actress was announced.

Lots of celebrities came on stage to introduce their new shows that would appear exclusively on Apple TV Plus. Famed director Steven Spielberg announced he would reboot his sci-fi TV series “Amazing Stories.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston announced a new sitcom called “The Morning Show.”

The actresses were joined on stage by Steve Carell, who will also star in the morning-show drama.

Actors Jason Mamoa and Alfre Woodard revealed a show called “See.”

The show is about a world devastated by a virus that leaves only a few million survivors, all of who are blind.

Kumail Nanjiani, star of “The Big Sick,” introduced a series about immigrant living in the U.S.

The anthology series is called “Little America,” and will be written and directed by immigrants or children of immigrants. “They’re not immigrant stories — they’re human stories that feature immigrants,” Nanjiani said.

Sesame Street brought two of its stars to the Apple stage: Big Bird and Cody. The muppets premiered a children’s show called “Helpsters” that uses coding logic to help solve problems. “To teach pre-schoolers about coding, we’re giving them an opportunity to change the world in their own special way,” Cody said on stage.

Director J.J. Abrams and singer Sara Bareilles announced a TV show called “Little Voice,” about a young woman finding her voice through music.

Bareilles then played a sample of the original music she produced for “Little Voice.” Bareilles recently composed songs for the musical “Waitress,” and is bringing on her writing partner Jessie Mueller to produce songs for the Apple show with her.

However, all of this led up to the big reveal: Oprah Winfrey, who earned a standing ovation from the event’s crowd.

Winfrey announced she had two documentaries in the works for Apple TV Plus. One is called “Toxic Labor,” and the other is untitled, but will be about mental health.

Winfrey also hinted that she would be revamping her famous book club. On Apple TV Plus, people would be able to livestream conversations between Winfrey and the authors of the books on the reading list.

Apple has made deals for exclusive content with numerous producers, actors, and other celebrities. Some that didn’t make the cut to appear on Apple’s stage were spotted in the star-studded crowd.

That includes Chris Evans, aka Captain America.

Those behind the camera at the Apple event also panned over actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Battlestar Galactica producer Ronald D. Moore was also seen in the audience.

Jane Krakowski, of “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” fame, was also at the Apple event.

Octavia Spencer was in attendance.

So was Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad.”

Rashida Jones also attended the event, and is one of the actresses who has a reported deal with Apple TV Plus for exclusive content.