Apple just revealed more details about the new face shields it’s making to protect medical workers amid the COVID-19 crisis

A support page on Apple’s website shares more details about the new face shields the company has started designing and producing to help medical workers in the US.

The company plans to ship 1 million face shields per week.

The support page includes details about how the shield can be adjusted and cleaned.

It’s another indication that the face shield initiative is a companywide effort across Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Sunday that the company has started designing and producing protective face shields for medical workers in the US treating COVID-19 patients. Now, the company has shared some additional details about those shields, including how to adjust and clean them.

In a new support page on Apple’s website, the tech giant illustrates how the face shield can be adjusted by pulling the straps on either side of the headset. The face shields are also designed to be sterilized and reused, as Apple provides guidelines for cleaning and maintaining them.

According to Apple, it’s safe to clean them with chemicals such as 70% ethanol, 70% isopropyl alcohol, 6% bleach, and 3% hydrogen peroxide. The company has also provided a support email address specifically for questions regarding the face shield product.

The support page is another indication of the resources Apple is devoting toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Cook said that the face shield initiative is a cross-company effort that draws on the firm’s design, engineering, packaging, and operations teams as well as its suppliers.

Apple said it plans to ship 1 million face shields per week, and the first batch of shields were delivered to Kaiser Permanente hospital facilities in California’s Santa Clara Valley.

In addition to designing and producing face shields, Apple said it would also donate 20 million protective face masks to health care workers in the US. That’s double the company’s initial commitment of 10 million face masks.

Apple’s initiative in creating face shields and donating face masks is just one example of how large tech companies are using their resources and assets to provide assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Google recently launched a mobility report that pulls aggregate anonymized data from apps like Google Maps to provide insight into how peoples’ movements have changed while stay-at-home orders are in place. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also recently delivered 1,000 ventilators to help COVID-19 patients in California.